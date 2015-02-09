Shorebirds' Hall wins Pitcher of Week again
Orioles No. 4 prospect takes award for second straight week
By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | July 16, 2018 2:30 PM
Make that two in a row for DL Hall.
The Orioles' fourth-ranked prospect garnered his second consecutive South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week award Monday after turning in a scoreless six-inning outing with eight strikeouts -- both career highs -- last Wednesday against Charleston. It was the first professional victory for the Delmarva left-hander.
Hall allowed two hits and did not walk a batter during the outing. He threw 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes.
"It was pretty cool to get the win," the 2017 first-round Draft pick told MiLB.com after the start. "I didn't think much about it coming into the year. You really don't think of wins. It's more about development and trusting the process, but it was definitely awesome to get that first one under my belt."
The Georgia native extended his scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings. During his previous start, which earned him his first Pitcher of the Week award, he turned in 5 2/3 hitless innings with seven strikeouts on a career-high 90 pitches.
"It's fun to be a in groove like this," Hall said. "I've just been building my confidence up since the beginning of the season through tonight. That's what has been the biggest key for me this season. Being confident in my stuff, going out there and competing. There's definitely some luck sprinkled in, but that goes for everyone in our sport."
Prior to the last two starts, Hall had recorded an out past the fourth inning just twice.
"It's definitely a lot better to go deep into these games," he said. "Even tonight, I wanted more, but when they say it's time to cut it off, that's it. I trust they're doing it to my benefit and to help me develop."
Here are the other Pitchers of the Week for July 9-15.
|League
|Player
|Team
|MLB
|Stats
|International
|Brandon Waddell
|Indianapolis
|PIT
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
|Pacific Coast
|Daniel Poncedeleon
|Memphis
|STL
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 1 SHO, 9 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
|Eastern
|Sean Brady
|Akron
|CLE
|0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 7 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 0 BB, 5 K
|Southern
|Jimmy Lambert
|Birmingham
|CWS
|2-0, 0.64 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 14 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 19 K
|Texas
|Reed Garrett
|Frisco
|TEX
|0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 G, 0 GS, 2 SV, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
|California
|Nate Bertness
|Inland Empire
|LAA
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
|Carolina
|Patrick Sandoval
|Buies Creek
|HOU
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
|Florida State
|Willy Ortiz
|Charlotte
|TB
|2-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 1 SHO, 9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 4 BB, 8 K
|Midwest
|Packy Naughton
|Dayton
|CIN
|2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 14 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K
|South Atlantic
|DL Hall
|Delmarva
|BAL
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
|New York-Penn League
|Michael Mercado
|Hudson Valley
|TB
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
|Northwest
|Hans Crouse
|Spokane
|TEX
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K
|Appalachian
|Jake Higginbotham
|Danville
|ATL
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 0 GS, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
|Pioneer
|Marcos Tineo
|Missoula
|ARI
|1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
