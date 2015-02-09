Shorebirds' Hall wins Pitcher of Week again

The Orioles' fourth-ranked prospect garnered his second consecutive South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week award Monday after turning in a scoreless six-inning outing with eight strikeouts -- both career highs -- last Wednesday against Charleston. It was the first professional victory for the Delmarva left-hander.

Hall allowed two hits and did not walk a batter during the outing. He threw 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

"It was pretty cool to get the win," the 2017 first-round Draft pick told MiLB.com after the start. "I didn't think much about it coming into the year. You really don't think of wins. It's more about development and trusting the process, but it was definitely awesome to get that first one under my belt."

Video: Shorebirds' Hall notches eighth strikeout

The Georgia native extended his scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings. During his previous start, which earned him his first Pitcher of the Week award, he turned in 5 2/3 hitless innings with seven strikeouts on a career-high 90 pitches.

"It's fun to be a in groove like this," Hall said. "I've just been building my confidence up since the beginning of the season through tonight. That's what has been the biggest key for me this season. Being confident in my stuff, going out there and competing. There's definitely some luck sprinkled in, but that goes for everyone in our sport."

Prior to the last two starts, Hall had recorded an out past the fourth inning just twice.

"It's definitely a lot better to go deep into these games," he said. "Even tonight, I wanted more, but when they say it's time to cut it off, that's it. I trust they're doing it to my benefit and to help me develop."

