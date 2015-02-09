Hall, Katz unhittable but Shorebirds lose

Baltimore's No. 4 prospect tossed 5 2/3 hitless frames with a pair of walks and a career-best seven punchouts and Alex Katz didn't allow a hit over 3 1/3 innings but Class A Delmarva fell to Hagerstown, 1-0, in the 10th at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

DL Hall and Shorebirds' pitching coach Justin Lord have been working on making a minor addition to Hall's routine while he's on the mound -- taking a breath before each pitch. The act is designed to help the left-hander reset his focus before hurling the next offering. Hall implemented this new adjustment for the first time on Thursday, and it resulted in the best outing of his career.

"We've been wroking on implementing a new pre-pitch routine, and it's just to take a small, quick breath before every pitch to help lock me back in," Hall said. "I've been working on it for some time but used it for the first time tonight and it really helped me keep the focus through every single pitch. Espeically if I was missing with some pitches, it made me realize I needed to reset."

Hall has not allowed a run over his last 9 2/3 innings and has lowered his ERA from 3.43 to 2.82 over that span. The 19-year-old southpaw has not taken a loss in his last three outings. He sat down the side in order in the first, third and fifth on Thursday and threw 57 of his season-high 97 pitches for strikes.

"I think the biggest thing for me was just being focused on hitting the glove," he said. "Instead of trying to over-pitch, I was just throwing to the glove and trusting my stuff. I had great command of my fastball and my slider was really working well against lefties and there were good plays behind me all night.

"I tried to keep the no-no going for as long as I could. It was exciting."

Hall retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, and the only person to get on base over that stretch was Jake Scudder, who reached on a throwing error by third baseman Branden Becker to lead off the second. After hitting Washington's 20th-ranked prospect Cole Freeman to start the fourth, Hall sat down the next six hitters -- three via strikeout.

The 21st overall pick in last year's Draft walked Nationals No. 27 prospect Armond Upshaw on six pitches to begin the sixth. He fielded a bunt by sixth-ranked Yasel Antuna and fired to second for the forceout and induced Freeman to fly out to left on a 3-2 pitch after that.

"I knew the batter was gonna try to get him over and the bunt came right to me so when I fielded it I just turned and threw it to second with everything I had without sliding my feet," he said. "Luckily I put it in the right spot. It was all instinct."

Hall then issued his other walk to Gage Canning and was lifted for Katz.

"I didn't really think too much about [the no-hitter] until I went out there for the sixth, but i try not to give up any hits every time i go out there," Hall said. "But when i headed out there for the sixth was the moment it really sunk in, and I had a feeling it would be my last inning because I never threw that many pitches so I just tried to leave it all out there."

The left-hander maintained the no-hit bid through the ninth and finished with four punchouts. He retired the side in order over his final two frames.

"I knew exactly what the situation was but I always try to pitch my game no matter the situation," Katz said. "I felt great in my pregame and I was able to carry that over. My fastball was down in the zone, I had good sink, lots of groundball outs and I picked up strikeouts on my slider.

"DL is a lefty as well so I watched how he attacked throughout the game and I also talked to him [after the sixth] about what he did and got a little scouting report from him and that definitely helped me with how I attacked those hitters."

Washington's No. 19 prospect Tomas Alastre yielded one hit and a pair of walks while fanning six over six frames for Hagerstown. It marked the right-hander's second scoreless outing of the season. On May 7, he scattered six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings against Kannapolis.

"We've got such a great offense, I just kept waiting for that one inning where they were going to break loose," Hall said. "They'll come out and score 15 tomorrow."

The Suns pushed their run across in the 10th after a leadoff single by Alex Dunlap moved automatic runner Branden Boggetto to third and a wild pitch by lefty Ryan Wilson (0-1) brought Boggetto home.