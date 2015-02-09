Deatherage racks up second five-hit game

Brock Deatherage started his professional career June 18 with a three-homer game , then set off fireworks by going 5-for-5 on the Fourth of July. So maybe the Tigers' 10th-round pick was due for another milestone moment.

Deatherage went 5-for-5 in the second five-hit game of his professional career as Class A West Michigan fell to Fort Wayne, 5-2, at Parkview Field. He raised his average to .315.

With two outs in the first inning, Deatherage moved Kody Clemens into scoring position with a ground-ball single to left field. Reynaldo Rivera followed with a single to left that scored Clemens.

In the third, the 22-year-old laid down a bunt back to TinCaps starter Luis Patino and legged out a single to load the bases with Garrett McCain on third and Clemens on second. Patino struck out the next three West Michigan batters to escape the jam.

After poking a single to right in the fifth, Deatherage stepped up in the seventh with Clemens on second. He beat out an infield single and Clemens crossed the plate on a throwing error by Fort Wayne second baseman Esteury Ruiz.

Deatherage grounded a two-out single to center in the ninth.

Patino (5-3) allowed one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine in five frames.