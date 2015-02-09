Jimenez brandishing hits for Knights

The top White Sox prospect finished a homer shy of the cycle and reached safely four times while driving in three runs to lead Triple-A Charlotte past Gwinnett, 10-4, on Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech. All are highly touted White Sox youngsters, and all are in the Majors. Eloy Jimenez looks like a good bet to join them soon.

Video: Charlotte's Jimenez opens scoring with triple

Jimenez has amassed four multi-hit performances in his last eight games, including a four-hit effort Thursday against Norfolk.

MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect wasted no time against Gwinnett, ripping a two-run triple to center field and scoring on a fielder's choice groundout in the first inning. Jimenez walked in the second and lofted an RBI double to center in the third for his ninth game with three or more RBIs this season.

He struck out swinging in the fifth and notched his third three-hit game in five contests with a single to left in the eighth before scoring Charlotte's 10th run on a base hit by Seby Zavala.

Jimenez has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games and is batting.368 with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs in 22 games this month. The native of the Dominican Republic tore through the Southern League with a .317 average, collecting 27 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 53 games with Double-A Birmingham.

He was promoted to Triple-A on June 21 and after batting .250 in his first nine appearances with Charlotte, the 21-year-old has hit .408 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 31 RBIs in 40 games. He missed nearly two weeks in July with a hip strain, but hasn't skipped a beat since his return on July 15.

Through 101 games across two levels, Jimenez has compiled a slash line of .339/.386/.586 with 51 extra-base hits, 71 RBIs and 61 runs scored.

Zavala, the No. 22 White Sox prospect, had three hits and two RBIs while Charlie Tilson notched three singles and drove in three runs.

Charlotte starter Jordan Guerrero (6-2) was charged with four runs on five hits and two walks. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out a season-high 10 on 104 pitches -- 70 for strikes. Caleb Frare and Gregory Infante combined for five strikeouts over four scoreless innings of relief.

Carlos Franco had two hits, including a three-run double for Gwinnett.

Starter Max Fried (2-6) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout in a season-low two innings.