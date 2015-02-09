SeaWolves welcome fast-moving Faedo
Tigers No. 3 prospect sports a 3.10 ERA over first 12 career starts
By Michael Avallone / MiLB.com | June 18, 2018 9:07 PM ET
The Tigers selected Alex Faedo 18th in last year's Draft on the assumption he'd quickly rise through the Minors. So far, so good.
Detroit's No. 3 prospect parlayed a strong two-month stint with Class A Advanced Lakeland into a promotion to Double-A Erie on Monday afternoon. Faedo went 2-4 with a 3.10 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average in the first 12 starts of his professional career with the Flying Tigers.
Ninth-ranked Daz Cameron also headed to the Eastern League.
Faedo didn't allow more than two earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old was roughed up for season highs of eight runs and 10 hits during a two-inning stint against St. Lucie on May 11, but has flourished since. Faedo has surrendered four earned runs over his last five starts, good for a 1.48 ERA, which sliced his season mark from 4.17 to 3.10.
MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect allowed two runs -- one earned -- with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in his final Lakeland start against Jupiter on June 11.
Drafted out of the University of Florida, Faedo signed with Detroit last July 5 but did not pitch after tossing 123 2/3 collegiate innings in 2017. A year removed from finishing with the highest career winning percentage in school history (.824), the Tampa, Florida native also set the Gators' single-season record with 157 strikeouts. He punched out 51 over 61 frames with the Flying Tigers.
Cameron -- the younger son of former Major Leaguer Mike Cameron -- hit .259/.346/.370 with 35 runs and 20 RBIs in 58 games for Lakeland. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season with Class A Quad Cities and West Michigan last year, batting .271/.351/.463 with 51 extra-base hits and 74 RBIs in 123 games.
He was one of three players the Astros sent to the Tigers in exchange for All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander at last year's trade deadline.
Michael Avallone is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @MavalloneMiLB.