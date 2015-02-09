SeaWolves welcome fast-moving Faedo

Detroit's No. 3 prospect parlayed a strong two-month stint with Class A Advanced Lakeland into a promotion to Double-A Erie on Monday afternoon. Faedo went 2-4 with a 3.10 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average in the first 12 starts of his professional career with the Flying Tigers.

The Tigers selected Alex Faedo 18th in last year's Draft on the assumption he'd quickly rise through the Minors. So far, so good.

Faedo didn't allow more than two earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old was roughed up for season highs of eight runs and 10 hits during a two-inning stint against St. Lucie on May 11, but has flourished since. Faedo has surrendered four earned runs over his last five starts, good for a 1.48 ERA, which sliced his season mark from 4.17 to 3.10.

MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect allowed two runs -- one earned -- with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in his final Lakeland start against Jupiter on June 11.

Drafted out of the University of Florida, Faedo signed with Detroit last July 5 but did not pitch after tossing 123 2/3 collegiate innings in 2017. A year removed from finishing with the highest career winning percentage in school history (.824), the Tampa, Florida native also set the Gators' single-season record with 157 strikeouts. He punched out 51 over 61 frames with the Flying Tigers.

Cameron -- the younger son of former Major Leaguer Mike Cameron -- hit .259/.346/.370 with 35 runs and 20 RBIs in 58 games for Lakeland. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season with Class A Quad Cities and West Michigan last year, batting .271/.351/.463 with 51 extra-base hits and 74 RBIs in 123 games.

He was one of three players the Astros sent to the Tigers in exchange for All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander at last year's trade deadline.