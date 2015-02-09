Lux continues amazing start for OKC

The second-ranked Dodgers prospect notched his second four-hit game since joining Triple-A Oklahoma City, which defeated Round Rock, 13-7, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lux singled four times, scored four runs and collected an RBI for his third multi-hit effort in six PCL games.

Gavin Lux was emotional upon learning he was being promoted to Triple-A. It's Pacific Coast League pitchers who may be crying now.

He's hit safely in all six of his contests on the circuit since his promotion.

Lux hit the ground running for Oklahoma City, notching three hits in his debut on June 28 and he hasn't stopped hitting since. The 21-year-old singled in each of his first three at-bats on Thursday and scored each time as the Dodgers opened up a 10-2 lead through five innings.

Lux reached on a force out in the sixth but equaled his career high by scoring a fourth run on Connor Joe's ninth roundtripper. He grounded out to end the sixth but got another chance in the eighth, slapping an RBI single past Round Rock third baseman Alex De Goti that produced the game's final run.

Of Lux's seven four-hit games as a professional, five have come this season -- three with Double-A Tulsa and two in the last four games with Oklahoma City. MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect is now batting .519/.567/.815 with 11 runs scored and four RBIs in less than a week's worth of games. Combined with his numbers in the Texas League, the Wisconsin native has produced a .332/.393/.549 slash line with 30 extra-base hits, 56 runs and 41 RBIs in 70 games.

While Lux paced Oklahoma City's 16-hit attack, he was far from alone. Joe reached safely five times and fell a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs. Dodgers No. 10 prospect DJ Peters, Shane Peterson and Zach Reks had two RBIs apiece. Ben Moore, Jon Kemmer and Peterson all went deep.

Working with an early lead, starter Daniel Corcino (6-3) held the Express to two runs over six innings despite tying a season high with five walks. The 28-year-old allowed three hits -- including two home runs -- and struck out four.

Jack Mayfield hit a pair of solo homers and Joshua Rojas also went deep while adding two doubles and two RBIs during a 3-for-4 effort.

Round Rock starter Rogelio Armenteros (3-6) was charged with a season-high six runs on seven hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.