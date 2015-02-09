Dodgers promote Lux, May to OKC

The Dodgers are promoting No. 31 overall prospect Gavin Lux and No. 51 Dustin May from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Los Angeles officially announced Thursday.

One of the best hitters in Double-A and one of the level's most promising pitchers will now get their chance to show what they can do with Triple-A baseballs.

After playing 28 games for Tulsa last season, Lux returned to Double-A to open 2019 and dominated at the plate in the first half. With a .313/.375/.521 line over 64 games, he ranks in the top five in the Texas League in all three slash-line categories and is second with an .896 OPS and 141 wRC+. His 13 homers are tied for second-most in the Double-A circuit and are already two shy of his career mark, set last season between Tulsa and Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga.

A left-handed hitter, Lux began the season as MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect but has risen 39 spots thanks to his continued production with the bat. The 21-year-old also seems likely to remain a shortstop, thanks in part to his above-average arm strength and decent range. He has played seven games at second base, however, and his usage there could increase the closer he gets to the Majors, where the Dodgers already employ former Rookie of the Year Corey Seager.

The Dodgers took Lux with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 Draft coming out of a Wisconsin high school, and he'll join Forrest Whitley and Carter Kieboom as the only prep players from that year's first round to reach Triple-A so far. He'll also supplant Kieboom as the youngest regular position player in the PCL and second-youngest player overall behind 20-year-old El Paso reliever Andres Munoz.

Only two months older than Lux, May also jumps to the Minors' highest level in his age-21 season. The right-hander posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings with Tulsa this season. Dating back to last season, May has thrown 113 2/3 career innings at Double-A, during which he's struck out 114 batters. His most recent outing was a gem in which he fanned a career-high 14 batters over seven scoreless innings against Amarillo.

The 2016 third-rounder has a four-pitch mix, highlighted by a plus fastball with good movement and a plus curveball. His cutter is also considered above-average, as is his control of the entire arsenal. May's 6.0 percent walk rate is fourth-lowest among Texas League qualifiers.

The Dodgers kept the roster moves coming by also promoting No. 10 prospect DJ Peters to the Pacific Coast League. The 6-foot-6 outfielder hit .241/.331/.422 with 11 homers over 68 games with Tulsa. Peters' best tool is his power, as evidenced by his combined 40 Double-A homers in 200 games over the last two seasons.

Lux, May and Peters join No. 5 Will Smith, No. 6 Dennis Santana and No. 12 Edwin Rios on the list of ranked Dodgers prospects on the Oklahoma City roster.