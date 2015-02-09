Lux keeps raking for Oklahoma City

Baseball's No. 31 overall prospect doubled and drove in a season-high four runs to spark Triple-A Oklahoma City to an 8-6 win over Memphis at AutoZone Park.

History would suggest there will come a day when Gavin Lux will not get a hit in a Triple-A game. Thursday was not that day.

Following a lineout to left field leading off the game, Lux bounced an RBI single off right-hander Mike Hauschild to left field in the second inning. The Dodgers No. 2 prospect struck out in the fourth before delivering his big knock two innings later. With the bases loaded against righty Mike Mayers, Lux lashed a three-run double to left to give Oklahoma City its first lead of the night.

Video: Oklahoma City's Lux belts a bases-clearing double

"He's had a great season so far and has done everything we've asked of him," Oklahoma City hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh said just before the Triple-A All-Star break. "He puts together good at-bats, has great baseball intelligence and knows what he wants to do. He sticks with his plan and it's shown in the way he's been able to execute so far."

The shortstop walked in the eighth in his final trip to the plate.

Gameday box score

"It's great to see him off to such a good start," Coolbaugh said last week. "You never know when things might change ... when that first adversity might hit like it does with all players. With Gavin, I don't sense any real issues dealing with that. He makes continuous adjustments along the way. He's got good bat-to-ball skills, but he's also a high character kid with good baseball IQ. Gavin has a lot of those intangibles and things you may not see in numbers that go into molding a player."

2019 MiLB include

Through eight Triple-A games, Lux is batting .500 with 17 hits in 34 at-bats. He sports a .553 on-base percentage and a .824 slugging percentage, good for a 1.377 OPS.

Thursday's showing marked his fifth multi-hit game in the Pacific Coast League, and the four RBIs were his highest total since driving in five last April 27 for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga against Lancaster.