Koch completes hat trick for Grasshoppers

Grant Koch entered the contest -- his 92nd this season -- with a .193 average and four home runs in 326 at-bats. Then the Pirates catching prospect blasted three solo shots in Class A Greensboro's 11-1 romp over West Virginia. All three homers came on full counts.

What happened Friday night at Appalachian Power Park is exactly why baseball games aren't played on paper.

The 22-year-old flied to center field in his first at-bat and passed on the first five pitches he saw from right-hander Matt Martin (1-1) in the fifth inning. He put the payoff pitch over the wall in left-center field to put the Grasshoppers ahead, 3-0.

Koch swung at just one pitch before crushing another 3-2 offering for a leadoff dinger to left off right-hander Elias Espino in the seventh.

And in the eighth, he repeated his fifth-inning act by letting five pitches go by before completing the trifecta, this time at the expense of right-hander Reeves Martin and out to left.

It was the 45th hat trick in the Minor Leagues this season and the first by a Greensboro hitter since Scott Cousins pulled off the feat on Aug. 22, 2007.

Jonah Davis also went deep for the Grasshoppers, leading off the game with his 19th roundtripper of the season.

Noe Toribio (3-2) picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out six and did not walk a batter.