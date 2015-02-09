Crouse strong in return to Crawdads

Texas' top prospect returned to the mound for Class A Hickory nearly a month after his last start, tossing three hitless innings in a 5-3 win over Charleston at L.P. Frans Stadium. He worked around two walks in the first inning before retiring the last eight batters he faced, two of whom he struck out.

The Rangers have been careful with the hard-throwing right-hander since selecting him with the 66th pick of the 2017 Draft. He pitched only 20 innings in his debut season and 54 2/3 frames last summer. But Crouse was effective in that brief sample, posting a 5-3 record with a 1.93 ERA and a 31 percent strikeout rate across three levels of the Minors.

Sunday's outing was Crouse's ninth start for Hickory this season. The 20-year-old posted 2-0 record with a 1.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts through four April starts after surrendering three earned runs in 20 1/3 frames. He notched a 5.71 ERA in four more May starts and was shut down with bone spurs in his throwing elbow after allowing six hits in five innings May 26.

Grant Wolfram (2-2) followed Crouse and claimed the win, letting up three earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one over 3 1/3 innings. Jesus Linarez allowed one baserunner over the final 2 2/3 frames and allowed one baserunner to earn his first save.

Hickory's offense backed the three hurlers with 11 hits. Jax Biggers, batting .302 this season, knocked in two runs with RBI singles in the fifth and the eighth.