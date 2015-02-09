Three Bulls toss seven-inning no-hitter

The two-way threat combined with Luis Santos and Cole Sulser on a seven-inning no-hitter Friday as Triple-A Durham beat Gwinnett, 5-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Coolray Field.

Jake Cronenworth is proving he's not just a threat in the batter's box.

Serving as the Bulls' opener, Cronenworth induced a soft groundout from Jack Lopez before striking out Andres Blanco and Travis Demeritte in his only inning.

Santos (3-1) fanned two and worked around three walks over three innings. Sulser struck out six in three perfect frames to complete the Durham's first no-hitter since July 16, 2016 when Justin Marks threw 130 pitches in a 2-0 victory over Syracuse. It was the fifth no-hitter at the Triple-A level in team history.

In 7 1/3 innings this season, Cronenworth has allowed two unearned runs and four hits while striking out seven. At the plate, the 25-year-old shortstop ranks second in the International League with a .341 batting average, trailing only teammate Kean Wong (.342). He has 10 homers, four triples, 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 38 walks and 57 runs scored in 73 games.

Jason Coats led the Durham offense with a three-run homer in the first off Braves No. 8 prospect Kolby Allard.