Vosler's cycle keys huge Chihuahuas night

The San Diego third base prospect belted a home run in the top of the seventh inning to complete the natural cycle as Triple-A El Paso rolled to a 15-9 victory over Las Vegas. But Vosler didn't know he had accomplished the feat until Chihuahuas trainer Dan Turner told him when he returned to the dugout after rounding the bases.

Video: El Paso's Vosler homers for cycle

"I didn't really think about it, because the triple I hit (in the prior at-bat) sometimes gets ruled as a double and sometimes a triple," Vosler laughed. "I didn't even register what that got ruled as."

The cycle was the Chihuahuas' third in franchise history, but the first in a road game and the first completed on the long ball. The 25-year-old joined Taylor Lindsey (July 19, 2016) and Carlos Asuaje (June 16, 2018) in the El Paso cycle club.

It took just one pitch for Vosler to jump-start his feat Thursday night. The left-handed hitter turned on the first pitch he saw from Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson for a single to right field in the first inning. He tagged Anderson again in the third for a double to left, before crossing the plate on Aderlin Rodriguez's two-RBI double.

After flying out to center to end the fourth, Vosler came to the plate with the bases loaded against southpaw Tyler Alexander. On an 0-1 pitch, he grounded a ball down the left-field line, clearing the bases to extend El Paso's lead to 10-5.

But Vosler wasn't done. After Padres No. 27 prospect Ty France started the seventh with a single, Vosler pummeled an 0-1 offering from Miguel Romero deep to center to put an exclamation mark on his cycle.

The Northeastern product finished the night 4-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored and five RBIs -- Vosler's highest total since plating six on April 26, 2017 for Double-A Tennessee. Although he wasn't sure whether he'd hit for the cycle in high school, he said it definitely marked the first in college or the pros.

"Today was one of those days where you're just trying to put a good swing on the ball every at-bat," Vosler said. "Sometimes they just fall that way. I don't think anyone could go out there and try to hit for the natural cycle. It's something that just happens, but it was definitely a cool achievement."

The 16th-round pick for the Cubs in the 2014 Draft is in his first year in the Padres organization after being dealt for right-hander Rowan Wick in the offseason. Vosler has amassed a career-high .292 average with 16 homers and 44 RBIs.

France and Rodriguez turned in five-hit nights and drove in four runs apiece in the slugfest. France finished 5-for-6 with two homers and five runs scored. He's gone yard three times and driven in seven over the past two games. Rodriguez went 5-for-6 with a solo shot, two doubles and two runs. The duo joined Esteban Quiroz as Chihuahuas who have recorded a five-hit game this season.

For Vosler, that's a testament to how good his team is on any given night.

"What France has been doing this year has been incredible. Rodriguez is another, they're unbelievable both of them," he said. "It's been all year that our team has been hitting really well. That really helps you personally. There's constantly runners on base and you're constantly in the game, We never feel like we're out of games.

"If you look at our stat page, I think everyone is pretty close to hitting .300," he added. "A lot of guys have 10-plus home runs and some guys even have 20-plus home runs. That's just at one level. Every guy, one through nine in our lineup offensively can do damage. If you're an opposing team facing our team, you must be a little scared."

For the Aviators, Corban Joseph also tallied a five-hit night, hammering a solo shot along with four singles and three RBIs. A's third-ranked prospect Sean Murphy, MLB.com's No. 34 overall prospect, connected on a solo shot in the seventh, sending the blast into the swimming pool in the center-field pavilion. Eighth-ranked Jorge Mateo belted a two-run homer and a double while No. 9 Sheldon Neuse had two hits and an RBI. Seth Brown added a solo shot for Las Vegas, his third in three games.