De La Cruz hurls Fire Frogs' first no-no

The Braves' No. 25 prospect pitched the first no-hitter in team history, working around a pair of walks and striking out four, as Class A Advanced Florida drubbed Jupiter, 12-0, at Osceola County Stadium. The 21-year-old needed only 89 pitches -- 54 strikes -- to accomplish the feat.

What Jasseel De La Cruz did on Saturday was better than a "Maddux." It was so good, they may have to name the feat after him.

A pitcher is credited with a "Maddux" when he throws 100 or fewer pitches in a nine-inning complete game. De La Cruz's effort on fewer than 90 is another level. The right-hander turned in the first no-hitter in Fire Frogs history and the first for the franchise since Evan Anundsen pitched one for the Brevard County Manatees on April 29, 2009.

De La Cruz twirled five no-hit frames for Class A Rome last April 6 when he walked one and whiffed eight against Hagerstown. He needed 59 pitches in that outing.

Against the Hammerheads, the native of the Dominican Republic retired the first five batters before issuing a six-pitch walk to Isael Soto with two outs in the second. But Soto lasted only two more pitches on the basepaths as De La Cruz got Nick Fortes to fly to right field on an 0-1 offering.

De La Cruz was locked in from there as he set down the next 13 Hammerheads. The only other blemish on his outing was getting ahead of Riley Mahan, 0-2, before throwing four straight balls and walking him with one out in the seventh. The right-hander escaped unscathed by punching out the next two batters on seven pitches.

When De La Cruz threw a pitch in the eighth, it became the longest outing of his professional career. He retired Soto, Fortes and Michael Donadio on a popup, a fly ball and a groundout on a total of five pitches.

In the ninth, De La Cruz was set to face the 9-1-2 hitters in the Jupiter lineup. After getting Cameron Baranek to ground out to the shortstop, there was a close play at first as Marlins No. 12 prospect Jose Devers almost beat out a bouncer to second. With one out to go, Victor Victor Mesa -- MLB.com's No. 87 overall prospect -- worked the count full before grounding to short.

The Fire Frogs provided more than enough firepower behind De La Cruz with a season-high 18 hits. Leading the barrage was Kevin Josephina, who went 5-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.