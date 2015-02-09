Encarnacion leads Salt River to AFL title

The top Twins prospect was named the AFL MVP on Saturday before the No. 17 Marlins prospect broke a 1-1 tie with a long grand slam to lift Salt River past Surprise, 5-1, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Royce Lewis' effort all fall carried Salt River to the Arizona Fall League Championship Game, and one swing of the bat from Jerar Encarnacion sealed the title for the Rafters.

"It's pretty special," Lewis told MLB.com on Saturday. "I'm just glad my family and friends are able to come out today and celebrate with me."

Lewis sparkled at the plate despite playing out of position in the field throughout the AFL. He led the league with 30 hits and posted a .353/.411/.565 slash line to go with a .975 OPS, three dingers, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, 21 runs scored and five swiped bags over 22 games.

This is just the latest piece of hardware for MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect who was also awarded the MVP of the Fall Stars Game after he launched a two-run homer to help power the East squad to a 4-2 victory. Lewis was also named the AFL Player of the Week for Week 4 of the season after he went 6-for-10 with two doubles, three RBIs, three walks and one strikeout over 13 plate appearances spanning three games.

"Whenever the day comes, I now understand and know how to be a pro and how to be a professional and go about my business," Lewis said. "Whether I get a hit or not, whether I make an error or make a great Gold Glove defensive play, I'll be the same person everyday."

On Saturday, the 2017 top overall pick dropped a double into shallow right field in the seventh and legged out an infield single and reached second after an errant throw went into the stands in the ninth.

After second-ranked Nationals prospect Luis Garcia opened the scoring for the Saguaros with a line drive that deflected off pitcher Dakota Chalmers and scored No. 8 Rangers prospect Bubba Thompson from third in the third, the Rafters responded immediately in the fourth.

Tampa Bay's seventh-ranked prospect Ronaldo Hernandez punched an RBI single back up the middle that scored No. 8 Royals prospect Kyle Isbel. Four batters later, Encarnacion stepped to the dish with the bases full and two outs and sent an 0-1 heater from Nats right-hander Sterling Sharp (0-1) nearly to the top of the hill beyond the left-field fence. The ball traveled 418 feet with an exit velocity of 109.6 mph.

"I'm always looking for that kind of a pitch," Encarnacion said in Spanish to MLB.com. "I made a good swing on it, it caught some air and went out of the ballpark. It felt great, it was a good hit."

Dakota Chalmers (Twins) got the start for Salt River and allowed a run on one hit and three walks while fanning three. The righty whiffed the side in the opening frame. Ashton Goudeau (1-0) earned the victory after tossing 2 2/3 frames of one-hit, scoreless relief. The Rockies hurler finished with three punchouts and did not allow a run the during the AFL campaign. He finished the AFL's regular season with 18 whiffs over 13 scoreless innings in six appearances.

Royals third-ranked prospect Daniel Lynch took the ball for Surprise and yielded one hit over three scoreless frames with three strikeouts. The southpaw did not factor into the decision.

"We had in our minds how we wanted the game to go, and it went according to plan," Rafters skipper Keith Johnson told MLB.com. "Ashton Goudeau came in and did really well. [Antonio] Santos does what he does, [Alex] Valverde did a great job to finish that inning off and [Alex] Vesia has been lights out for us."