Cougars' Thomas follows big night with cycle

The seventh-ranked Arizona prospect finished 4-for-4 for his first professional cycle as Class A Kane County topped Peoria, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Thomas became the first member of the Cougars to complete the feat since Cael Brockmeyer cycled on June 29, 2014. The outfielder also drew an intentional walk, reaching base five times for the second game in a row.

One day after collecting the first first five-hit game of his career, Alek Thomas found a way to deliver an even better encore.

During his 5-for-6 showing Tuesday, the 19-year-old struck out swinging in the ninth, needing a homer to finish off the feat.

With another chance Wednesday, he did not miss out. Thomas got started in the first inning with a single to center field off right-hander Franyel Casadilla. Two frames later, the 2018 second-round pick pulled the sixth pitch of his at-bat into right and legged out an RBI triple.

Thomas got the home run out of the way in the fifth by blasting a 3-1 pitch over the right-field wall for a solo shot -- his eighth of the season.

Leading off the eighth against righty Parker Kelly, the Chicago native took the second pitch and ripped it into the gap in right-center field, hustling into second for a double. It completed the Midwest League's fourth cycle of the season.

Thomas came to the plate in the ninth, but he was intentionally walked by lefty Eli Kraus.

Hitting safely over his last four games, Thomas raised his overall season average to a season-high .312. In a three-game sample in July, he's batted .714 with five extra-base hits.

The Cougars trailed going into the ninth, but rallied for two runs. No. 23 D-backs prospect Eduardo Diaz tied the game with an RBI triple and Jose Herrera plated the go-ahead run on a groundout.