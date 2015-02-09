Cougars trio combines on no-hitter

The D-backs prospect fired four perfect innings and combined with Andy Toelken and Blake Workman on the 10th no-hitter in team history as Class A Kane County blanked Quad Cities, 1-0, on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria.

For Bryan Valdez, the first start of the season could not have been better -- or more perfect.

After a suspension for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol cost him the 2017 season, Valdez appeared in 16 games -- including five starts -- across five levels last year. In his 2019 debut, the left-hander fanned four and induced six ground-ball outs, throwing 29 of 35 pitches for strikes.

Toelken (2-0) carried the quest for perfection into the seventh. With one out, the right-hander issued a four-pitch walk to Enmanuel Valdez, who was erased four pitches later when Scott Schreiber bounced into an inning-ending double play.

The 23-year-old issued another walk in the eighth but got Trey Dawson to fly to left for the final out of the inning. Toelken walked Jeremy Pena in the ninth after first baseman Zack Shannon made a nifty stop for the second out and Workman struck out Emmanuel Valdez looking to set off a celebration at the mound.

2019 Minor League milestones

The game was played in Peoria due to flooding in the Quad Cities area that has prevented the River Bandits from playing a home game this season.

It was the third no-hitter in the Minor Leagues this season and the Cougars' first since Sept. 1, 2017, when Connor Grey pitched a nine-inning perfect game.

Alex King doubled home Eduardo Diaz in the seventh with the game's lone run.