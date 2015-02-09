Who says the Florida State League is full of pitchers' parks?

Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect, Ke'Bryan Hayes , No. 9 Jared Oliva and No. 19 Will Craig combined to hit three of the Pirates' seven homers Friday in a 19-13 win over the Blue Jays in Dunedin. The two teams totaled 11 blasts on a day with a strong breeze blowing out to right field.

Hayes got the hit parade started with a solo shot off Toronto starter Chase Anderson in the second inning and finished 1-for-3. The third baseman is batting .350 this spring after hitting .261/.334/.411 between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Oliva and Craig both went deep in the eighth off reliever Ryan Dull , who yielded six runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out. Oliva, a defensive replacement in center field, wound up 2-for-2 with three RBIs on the afternoon. First baseman Craig added a double to go 2-for-3 while driving in a pair of runs. No. 18 prospect Kevin Kramer singled and scored twice.

Toronto No. 20 prospect Reese McGuire , a former Pirates first-round pick who turned 25 earlier this week, doubled and drove in a run in the high-scoring defeat.

Twins 5, Rays 3

Trevor Larnach homered and 2016 first-round pick Alex Kirilloff went 1-for-3 with a run as the Twins scored three times in the ninth to beat Tampa Bay at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Larnach, the Twins' No. 3 prospect, pinch-hit in the seventh and delivered a two-run homer off Dylan Covey . The 23-year-old 2018 first-rounder has three home runs and four RBIs this spring. Kirilloff, Minnesota's No. 2 prospect, started in left field and went 1-for-3. He's batting .538 this spring. Nick Gordon , the Twins' 17th-ranked prospect, singled in his only plate appearance. Dakota Chalmers (No. 23) struck out the side in the eighth and Edwar Colina (No. 16) picked up the save by recording one out. The Rays were held to five hits, although two of them came from prospects: Randy Arozarena (No. 17) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored and Lucius Fox (No. 25) singled in two at-bats. Brendan McKay , the Rays' No. 2 prospect, struck out one in the fourth inning and Shane McClanahan (No. 7) struck out three in the eighth. Box score