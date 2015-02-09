Tucker extends streak with long ball

"Everyone has their streaks during the season," he told MiLB.com on June 23 . "I'm doing well right now, and even balls I don't hit well are falling. I'm just trying to keep this going."

On Thursday, Houston's top prospect extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a first-inning homer and later added an RBI single as Triple-A Fresno knocked off El Paso, 12-4, at Southwest University Park.

Kyle Tucker is making a case that he belongs in the mix of one of the most productive outfields in baseball.

Video: Grizzlies' Tucker goes deep

Tucker has gone 34-for-72 (.472) during the streak with five homers. His 62 RBIs in the Pacific Coast League are second only to teammate AJ Reed, who had 67 before being called up by the big club.

Dave Doster recorded the Grizzlies' longest hit streak of 32 games in 2004. For Astros-affiliated players last season, Tony Kemp hit in 24 straight and Juan Centeno ran his streak to 21.

Tucker got the knock out of the way quickly Thursday, blasting a ball over the center-field wall with one out in the first inning against right-hander Colin Rea (1-1). The No. 9 overall prospect flied out to left in the third, walked in the fifth and flied out to center in the seventh.

Gameday box score

In his final at-bat in the eighth, he grounded a ball back to pitcher Chris Huffman, but ducked around the tag of first baseman Diego Goris for a hit that scored a run to make it 10-2.

"I said it earlier in the year, when they were talking power numbers -- I said, 'I've seen this kid hit seven homers in a week, so nothing surprises me, hitting-wise,'" Grizzlies manager Rodney Linares said last week. "He just does it. It's not pretty, but it works."

For Tucker, this season has further validated his strong showing in 44 at-bats in the Grapefruit League, where he hit .409 with five homers and 21 RBIs.

The younger brother of Braves outfielder Preston Tucker enjoyed a string of solid seasons after he was selected fifth overall in the 2015 Draft. The Tampa, Florida native jumped to the head of the prospect list with a breakout 2017 campaign, setting numerous career highs while hitting .274/.346/.528 with 25 homers, 90 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 120 games between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi.

The big leagues are the obvious next step, but the Astros outfield includes George Springer, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez, with Jake Marisnick and Tony Kemp in reserve. Tucker acknowledges his debut might have to wait.

"I don't get too caught up in that," he said. "It's my job to win games here. Our big league outfield is pretty great, and they're in first place, so I totally understand. It's not like I think I should be playing over Springer."

Video: A first for Fresno's Jones

Tucker had plenty of help in Fresno's 17-hit barrage Thursday. Foremost was Taylor Jones, who was making his Triple-A debut. Jones homered in his first at-bat and added two singles, finishing with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Astros No. 23 prospect Garrett Stubbs doubled twice, Nick Tanielu singled three times and Derek Fisher and Jon Kemmer homered to back Mike Hauschild (6-6). Hauschild allowed five hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.