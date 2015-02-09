Bees' Adell posts another three-hit game
Top Angels prospect scores twice, raises average to .276
By Dan Stokes / MiLB.com | August 29, 2019 12:33 AM
It looks like Jo Adell has found his groove in the Pacific Coast League.
The top Angels prospect doubled, singled twice and scored twice in his third straight three-hit game, but Triple-A Salt Lake was outslugged by El Paso, 12-5, on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.
Adell led off the game with a base hit, lining a 1-2 offering from left-hander Jerry Keel (10-7) into center field. MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect came around to score when 22nd-ranked Angels prospect Jared Walsh ripped a double down the right field line, giving Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.
With two outs in the second, the 20-year-old outfielder smacked Keel's 1-1 pitch into right-center field for his 10th double in 23 games with the Bees. Adell scored again when Walsh singled to right on a ball that deflected off the glove of second baseman Peter Van Gansen.
After flying to left in the fourth, Adell collected his third knock in the seventh. The 2017 first-round pick legged out a single that skipped off third baseman Jason Vosler. He bounced into an inning-ending fielder's choice in the eighth.
Since Aug. 18, Adell has elevated his batting average 61 points to .276, turning in four three-hit games during that span to bring his total for the season to eight.
"It's been me missing pitches that I want to do damage with," he told Yahoo! Sports last week. "It's been an adjustment for me to kind of understand what [opposing pitchers] are going to try to do to me, and attack and not try to beat myself."
The Louisville high school product compiled a .308/.390/.944 slash line with eight homers, 23 RBIs and six stolen bases in 43 games for Double-A Mobile, earning a promotion to the Minor Leagues' highest level on Aug. 1. Before Wednesday's game, Adell -- the youngest active player in the PCL -- was the premier prospect named to the Mesa squad in his first trip to the Arizona Fall League.
"I think [Angels general manager] Billy [Eppler] and the team, front office, have put a challenge on me," Adell told Yahoo! Sports. "Every time I've shown that I'm comfortable and I can handle a lot more, I've moved."
Walsh, who had two hits and two RBIs, ranks second in the league with a .680 slugging percentage and 1.106 OPS, fourth with a .426 on-base percentage and sixth with a .325 average.
Michael Gettys broke Hunter Renfroe's 2016 El Paso record with his 31st homer, a three-run shot. Rodrigo Orozco, Travis Jankowski and Aderlin Rodriguez -- the top three hitters in the Chihuahuas lineup -- had three hits apiece, with Orozco scoring three times.
Dan Stokes is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByDanStokes. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More