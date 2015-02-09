The father-and-son duo of Danny and Derik Rodriguez, Spanish broadcasters for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, can be found calling games from the Dunkin' Donuts Park press box during the team's home games.

Danny, who was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, moved to the United States with his family during his junior year of high school. Before he was a broadcaster, he was a catcher for his high school's baseball team. After he graduated, he chose to enlist in the Army. While serving, he was able to keep playing baseball all over the world.

"I played everywhere in Europe and in the Dominican Republic. My greatest memories are when I played in Germany," Danny said.

Derik, who was born and raised in the United States, inherited his father's passion for sports, especially baseball.

"My dad created baseball and softball leagues here in Hartford. Therefore, even when I was a kid, I had a soft spot for sports," said Derik.

En Español

While a passion for sports has always been a part of their lives, Danny and Derik started down their path as broadcasters by hosting their own sports show on La Puertorriqueñisima (now Dinamica 1120 AM). Their journey with the Yard Goats started in 2017, when a proposal from the same radio station opened the door for Danny and Derik to live their dreams together by hosting the Spanish transmission of Hartford's games with Danny as the play-by-play broadcaster and Derik providing color commentary.

"Even if we are two completely different generations, we have the same goal -- to give fans an amazing experience. For me, this experience is even better because I get to share it with my dad," said Derik.

"I love that with this job I get to experience it with my son, because this is our legacy, even if he sometimes messes up and ends up talking in English," Danny added.

The Yard Goats have seen a lot of success with this father-and-son duo leading the way with their Spanish transmission. "People love it, they laugh, they get excited and they can relate to us because we are a reflection of love in a Latino family," said Derik.

It's easy to say the Yard Goats have had a huge impact in Hartford, especially for the Rodriguez family. Danny considers the team's arrival "one of the biggest accomplishments in the last 20 years for the City of Hartford." Derik also recognizes what the team has meant to his father..

"Having a job with the Yard Goats has given him a new life," Derik said. "It gave him a sense of importance, and he loves the Yard Goats."