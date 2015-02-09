Marlins, D-backs swap Chisholm, Gallen

The Marlins acquired No. 59 overall prospect Jazz Chisholm from the D-backs for their own No. 5 prospect Zac Gallen, the clubs confirmed.

Chisholm becomes the third-ranked prospect in a rebuilding Miami system behind No. 26 overall prospect Sixto Sanchez and No. 32 JJ Bleday.

The 21-year-old shortstop has a difficult first season in Double-A but remains coveted thanks to his above-average power. The left-handed slugger was hitting .204/.305/.427 with 18 homers and 13 stolen bases over 89 games for Jackson. The low average is partially due to his career-worst .261 BABIP, though a 33.8 percent strikeout rate does him no favors.

Beyond the power, the Bahamas native also has above-average run, arm and fielding tools -- all of which made him the top prospect in the Arizona system and MLB.com's No. 8 shortstop prospect. He usurps No. 10 Jose Devers as the top shortstop in the Miami pipeline.

Adding Chisholm to the mix cost the Marlins their No. 2 pitching prospect in Gallen, who was in the midst of a breakout season. The 23-year-old right-hander dominated at Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 1.77 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 112 strikeouts and 17 walks in 91 1/3 innings. He made his Major League debut on June 20 and has been with the big club ever since, posting a 2.72 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 frames over seven starts.

Gallen's fastball has jumped slightly to the mid-90s, and his cutter is considered a plus pitch. He also possesses an average curveball and changeup and good control to round out the package.

Gallen gives Arizona (54-54) another starting option right away with the club only three games out of the second National League Wild Card spot.