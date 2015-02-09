Turang sparks Rattlers from top of lineup

The third-ranked Brewers prospect posted his second four-hit game in 11 days, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI as Class A Wisconsin defeated Peoria, 8-5, at Fox Cities Stadium.

Serving as the Timber Rattlers' leadoff hitter, Turang started the bottom of the first inning with a ground-ball single up the middle off starter Diego Cordero. He flied to left field to open the third, then registered singles in his last three at-bats.

After Korry Howell led off the fifth with a walk, Turang sent another grounder into left against Cordero. It sparked a four-run outburst as Wisconsin rallied for a 6-5 lead.

The 19-year-old shortstop led off the sixth with a base hit to center, this time off left-handed reliever Fabian Blanco. His final knock came an inning later when Turang sent a liner to center off right-hander Franyel Casadilla, plating Leugim Castillo to cap the Timber Rattlers' scoring.

"There's a reason why he was our No. 1 Draft pick," Wisconsin hitting coach Dave Joppie said. "He is very advanced as a hit tool and he has very good bat-to-ball skills.

"What sets him apart from a lot of 19-year-olds is his ability to manage the strike zone and put together good at-bats. He has a very good idea of what he wants to do at the plate. He's very selective. He has a very advanced approach for his age."

Perhaps the skills can be traced to something as simple as genetics. Turang is the son of former big leaguer Brian Turang and his mother, Carrie, played softball at Long Beach State. His older sister, Brianna, helped lead Oklahoma's softball team to a World Series victory in 2013.

"It's engrained," Joppie said. "He defers to his dad a lot. Both parents have done a great job, not only raising a quality son but a player who can play both sides of the field -- offensively and defensively."

Turang's other four-hit game also came against Peoria when he went 4-for-4 with four doubles on May 22. He shares the Midwest League lead with a .414 on-base percentage, ranks third with 62 hits, is tied for fourth with 37 runs scored and sits fifth with a .318 batting average.

"He's obviously had a lot of success at this level," Joppie said. "He's shown himself to be one of the more consistent hitters in the league, batting average-wise, in the quality of his at-bats and in his ability to control the strike zone."

"There's no panic in him at all. Regardless of the count or situation he's presented with, he's going to put together a competitive at-bat."

The California native is the No. 2 infield prospect in the Brewers system, behind only Keston Hiura. He was drafted 21st overall last year and put up a .283/.396/.352 slash line in his debut season between the Rookie-level Arizona League and Rookie Advanced Helena.

Top Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman smacked a two-run homer and scored twice for Peoria.