Turang continues to rake for Timber Rattlers

The third-ranked Brewers prospect turned in a perfect outing at the plate Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI to spark the Timber Rattlers to a 7-2 victory over the Chiefs at Fox Cities Stadium.

Brice Turang understands his responsibility atop the Class A Wisconsin lineup and he's fully embraced the role of being a catalyst for the offense.

Turang extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 17 dating back to May 4. Over that span, the 19-year-old has racked up six multi-hit efforts while raising his average 35 points to .322 -- which ranks fourth in the Midwest League. He sports a .322/.429/.416 slash line with 10 extra-base hits, 28 runs scored and 18 RBIs through his first 41 games.

"You have to start the line and it all starts with the first at-bat of the game. You get the energy going for everyone else," he said. "I don't really put pressure on myself, though. I'm just going out there and competing, and that's what I gotta do. So I just stick to my approach and do what I can."

Last year's first-round pick got things started against the Chiefs with a line drive up the middle off left-hander Colin Schmid in the bottom of the first inning. After a double by David Fry put two runners in scoring position, Jesus Lujano plated Turang with a groundout to first.

Two innings later, the California native battled the southpaw through a seven-pitch at-bat before legging out an infield single. He was erased when Connor McVey grounded into an inning-ending double play.

"I'm seeing the ball really well right now and just trying to be ready to compete on every pitch, in every at-bat," Turang said. "Just been staying balanced and having the mind-set to go out and win a battle. Controlling what I can control."

The left-handed hitter stepped in against Schmid with two on and one out in the fifth and lined a 3-2 offering into right that scored Brent Diaz to give the Timber Rattlers a 3-1 advantage. A throwing error by first baseman Brady Whalen on a bunt by McVey plated Turang all the way from first.

Facing lefty Evan Sisk in the seventh, Turang fouled off a tough 0-2 pitch to stay alive before punching the next offering through the left side to put runners on the corners with nobody out. McVey padded the lead by bouncing into a double play.

"I feel pretty locked in and ready to go right now," Turang said. "It doesn't matter if it's offense or defense, I'm ready to compete on every play."

Last year's No. 21 overall pick saw 20 total pitches on the night in his second career four-hit game. He also went 4-for-4 last July 20 in the Rookie-level Arizona League. In 2019, Turang played in 13 games with the AZL Brewers before finishing his inaugural campaign with Rookie Advanced Helena. Over 42 combined games, the son of former Mariners outfielder Brian Turang amassed a .283/.396/.352 slash line with eight extra-base hits, 37 runs and 18 RBIs.

Cardinals No. 5 prospect Malcom Nunez put the Chiefs on the board with an RBI single in the fourth, while 23rd-ranked Wadye Ynfante tripled and singled.