Lewis caps two-homer game with walk-off

Royce Lewis has 22 roundtrippers and 120 RBIs in 239 career games. (Mark LoMoglio/Tampa Tarpons)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | June 19, 2019 7:43 PM

It was a trying first half for Royce Lewis, but he has the tools to turn things around in the second half -- and quickly. So far, so good for the 20-year-old shortstop. MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect capped his first two-homer game of the season with a walk-off blast in the seventh inning, giving Class A Advanced Fort Myers a 4-3 win over Charlotte in the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader at CenturyLink Sports Complex. It was his third career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 6.

Gameday box score After lining to center field in his first at-bat against left-hander Michael Plassmeyer, Lewis crushed a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left for his third homer of the season to give Fort Myers a 3-0 lead in the second. After he struck out against Plassmeyer in the fifth, Charlotte scored three times in the sixth to tie it at 3-3 and set the stage for Lewis' heroics one frame later. With one out and noboby on base, the top Twins prospect watched a strike go by against right-hander Jack Labosky before taking two balls and finding himself in a favorable count. Lewis sent the next pitch over the left-field fence for his fourth roundtripper of the season. Tweet from @AlexisFarinacci: Royce Lewis Walks it off for @MiracleBaseball with his SECOND Home Run of the night!!#MiracleWin! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/yDa2Ienpw8 Lewis entered the game with a sub-.600 OPS but boosted his slash line to .227/.280/.346 with 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 64 games.

Chris Tripodi is a producer for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less