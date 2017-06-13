Twins take athletic Lewis first in 2017 Draft

The first two rounds of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft started Monday night at the MLB Network studios. Including Competitive Balance Rounds, 75 players will heard their names called on what could be the first evening of their pro baseball careers. Here's a running breakdown of the Draft's first round.

First round

1. Minnesota Twins: Royce Lewis, shortstop/outfielder, JSerra Catholic (California) High School -- One thing is for sure, Lewis can run. MLB.com gave his speed a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale, and that'd make him one of the Minors' fastest burners on Day 1. He's played shortstop and center field, both premium defensive positions, though just an average arm could determine at which spot he's most likely to stick. His bat is generally above-average, and though it's not there yet, he could grow into some power as he matures. Taken all together, it's an impressive up-the-middle profile, making Lewis the best true position-player prospect in the Draft. Signability might have helped Lewis as well.

2. Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene, right-handed pitcher/shortstop, Notre Dame (California) High School -- Ranked MLB.com's No. 1 Draft prospect, Greene is also a potential two-way player as a pitcher and a shortstop, but he's much more likely to stay on the mound. The reason behind that is his fastball has touched triple digits in front of scouts, and that type of heater alone is rare among 17-year-old right-handers. Add in that he's got a repeatable, easy delivery at 6-foot-3 and three other promising offerings in his slider, curveball and changeup, and that's not a package that moves to shortstop. Like Brendan McKay, it's possible the Reds let him play the field in his introduction to pro ball, just to keep his arm fresh and get a look at his capabilities. He does have good power to carry him offensively. But Greene's is a special arm, and Cincinnati should be thrilled to see him join the organization.

"I don't even know yet," Greene said of playing both pitcher and shortstop in the pros. "I still love doing both. I think the ballclub is excited for getting two ballplayers for one. I think they're pretty pumped up for that, so we'll see how it works out."

3. San Diego Padres: MacKenzie Gore, left-handed pitcher, Whiteville (North Carolina) High School -- If there's a prototype for a high first-round hig- school left-handed pitcher, it's Gore. The North Carolina native added velocity this spring to sit in the mid-90s and has earned raves for his curveball. He's also got a slider and a changeup that have earned solid grades, and his control of that entire mix is said to be impressive for his age. Beyond the tools, Gore's pronounced leg kick from the stretch is a sight to behold. Like most high-school pitchers, it'll be a while for the Padres' investment to pay off here, but he has all the makings of a potential top-of-the-rotation piece in the organization.

4. Tampa Bay Rays: Brendan McKay, first baseman, University of Louisville -- Whether McKay's pro career is defined by his work on the mound or at the plate is yet to be determined, but he's a first-round talent in either role. The University of Louisville left-hander has a plus fastball and curveball and good control that helped him post a 2.34 ERA with 140 strikeouts and 33 walks in 104 innings as a junior. He also hit .343/.464/.657 with 17 homers and handled himself well at first base. The Rays could very well give him long looks at both spots in the lower Minors, allowing him to DH on his off pitching days, to see what's better for his future. Because of that potential for duality, McKay will become one of the most intriguing prospects in the Minors. For what it's worth, he was announced as a first baseman in the Draft room, but the Rays -- being an American League team -- could be in a spot to let him pitch and DH, if they get creative.

5. Atlanta Braves: Kyle Wright, right-handed pitcher, Vanderbilt University -- Wright could be the latest in the line of Vanderbilt pitchers to make it big in the pros. He's the fourth Commodores player taken in the top five following behind David Price (2007), Pedro Alvarez (2008) and Dansby Swanson (2015). The 21-year-old right-hander earned that distinction by exhibiting a plus fastball and above-average offerings in his curve, slider and changeup. He posted a 3.40 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 31 walks in 103 1/3 innings during his junior year. Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he's got the foundation and the track record to handle pro ball right away. He joins a Braves system already loaded with arms, but that didn't stop Atlanta from adding him to a mix with first-rounders Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, Sean Newcomb, Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Touki Toussaint and Lucas Sims.

6. Oakland Athletics: Austin Beck, outfielder, North Davidson (North Carolina) High School -- Beck is a little bit from the Clint Frazier and Bradley Zimmer school out of outfield prospects. He can hit for power. He can run. He can throw. He can handle center field at his age, though like Frazier, he might be a better fit eventually in a corner. But will he hit enough to take advantage? The A's are hoping to find out. The North Carolina native reportedly has tremendous bat speed and that will drive his offensive value. He'll also add plenty of steals even after a torn ACL forced him to miss summer and fall baseball in 2016. When he signs, he'll be the top outfield prospect in the A's system, supplanting Lazaro Armenteros at No. 8.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith, first baseman, University of Virginia -- Who would go first, Smith or teammate Adam Haseley? Smith got the nod, joining a D-backs system that could use help from anywhere. Smith is hitting .342/.427/.570 with 13 homers in 59 games with the Cavaliers. The most impressive thing on the resume, though, is the fact that he's struck out just 12 times in 274 plate appearances. So not only does he have some pop, but he puts the ball in play a ton. He's likely limited to first, but he can handle himself well over there and should hit enough to provide value.

8. Philadelphia Phillies: Adam Haseley, outfielder, University of Virginia -- The Cavaliers didn't have to wait long to hear Haseley's name after Smith. The 21-year-old outfielder made a big jump in his junior year, thanks to a .390/.491/.659 line and more than doubled his 2016 home run output, going from six to a team-best 14, one more than Smith. That power jump will be tested with wood bats against tougher arms in the pros, but it's an encouraging trajectory. He's got above-average speed that should help him play center field, at least to start in the Minors. There might not be any 60s or 70s on his scouting report for now, but it's a solid overall package.

9. Milwaukee Brewers: Keston Hiura, second baseman/outfielder, University of California Irvine -- There is no doubting MLB.com's No. 22 Draft prospect's ability to hit. The 20-year-old batted .442 with a .567 OBP and a .693 slugging percentage, eight homers and 24 doubles in 199 at-bats during his junior year at UC Irvine. But where will he play? Hiura hurt his elbow his sophomore year and was forced to DH all this season. Because the injury is a UCL tear, there's a belief he'll need Tommy John surgery that would delay his pro debut even more. When those issues are behind him, he'll be an option in either the outfield or at second base. The Brewers obviously like his bat enough to take the risk.

10. Los Angeles Angels: Jo Adell, outfielder, Ballard High (Kentucky) High School -- The Angels farm system could use as much as it can get, and it added a potentially high-reward toolsy outfielder in Adell. The 18-year-old outfielder has impressive power that helped him win the home run derby at the Area Code Games, but his highest grades are reserved for his speed and defensive abilities, including his arm. There are questions about whether he can hit for a decent enough average to make the power play, but the rest of the tools are so good that even a marginal number would help him bring plenty of value. He'll likely be the Angels' top prospect if and when he signs away from his commitment to Louisville. Speaking after getting picked, Adell dropped Adam Jones and Lorenzo Cain as potential comps for his abilities.

"I've definitely become a better player just by getting the at-bats and seeing the live pitching," he said. "Coming from where I come from in Louisville, Kentucky, you don't always get to face the greatest competition. Me exposing myself, getting out, seeing the best arms I could see, that's the best thing I've done for myself the past two years."