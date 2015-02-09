Biscuits whip up club's first triple play

Kevin Padlo, Tampa Bay's No. 28 prospect Tristan Gray and Dalton Kelly went around the horn in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Mobile at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

The Double-A Biscuits have served up the first triple play in their 15-year history.

Video: Montgomery Biscuits turn triple play

Roberto Baldoquin and Bo Way led off with singles against Biscuits southpaw Josh Fleming. Roberto Pena grounded the first pitch he saw from Fleming to third base.

"As soon as Padlo got it at third and stepped on it [the bag], the excitement [was there]," Gray said. "I was like, 'This is it.' You could kind of see it unfold and you're like, 'Alright, just catch it and get it to the next guy.'"

Padlo stepped on the bag, relayed to Gray to second, who threw on to Kelly at first to complete the trifecta. While Gray didn't have much time to think about it in the moment, it's something he'll never forget.

Gameday box score

"It was something special," the 23-year-old said. "You don't get to be a part of something like that very often, if ever, in your career. So I think it was pretty understood between everybody how awesome it was."

It marked the first triple play turned in the Double-A Southern League since last May 26, when Chattanooga did likewise to Montgomery in an 11-10 loss.

2019 Minor League milestones

It was also the first one turned by any team Gray's played on his entire life, though he came close last winter with the Perth Heat in the Australian Baseball League. The Houston native said the Rays like to send a few players Down Under each offseason, and Gray participated with fellow Tampa Bay prospect Carl Chester, an outfielder for Class A Advanced Charlotte. Gray said in one game, the Heat nearly turned a triple play, but the opposing runner was barely called safe.

"It ended up being a bang-bang play and it went the other way," Gray said. "So on this one, I was looking forward to completing one."

Fourth-ranked Rays prospect Jesus Sanchez drove in two runs with a first-inning groundout against Mobile starter Jesus Castillo (0-4) and an RBI single in the fifth against one-time Angels infielder Kaleb Cowart. Kelly had an RBI double off the right-hander earlier in the frame.

2019 MiLB include

Fleming (3-1) allowed one run on seven hits without a walk and seven strikeouts over seven innings, the longest start by a Biscuits pitcher this season.

"Any time Flem goes out there, I know it's gonna be a quick pace, I know he's gonna be in the zone and I have to be ready out there," Gray said. "It was just one of his usual days where he was on and I was trying to make every play I could behind him."

Fleming threw 100 pitches, 70 of them for strikes.