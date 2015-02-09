Sounds' Barreto returns with a bang

On Sunday, the third-ranked Oakland prospect had a similar emergence. Playing in his first game since arriving back in the Minor Leagues -- Barreto tied a career with four hits, including a game-tying homer in the eighth, as Triple-A Nashville went on to beat Round Rock, 3-2, in 10 innings at Dell Diamond.

In April upon his return to Triple-A, Franklin Barreto went 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts. He then broke out with a 3-for-4 game with a home run.

The No. 57 prospect in baseball was optioned back to the Sounds on June 1. Barreto played his first game for Nashville since May 22, when he homered to end a 1-for-14 slide. He had gone 5-for-37 (.135) in his previous 10 games.

If the Venezuela native was disappointed about returning to the Minors, he might have taken it out on the baseball. Barreto lined out hard to center field in the first inning, skied a double that eluded Express left fielder Willie Calhoun in the fourth and ripped a ground ball to left in the sixth.

With two outs in the eighth, Barreto launched a fly ball to left off big league veteran right-hander Deolis Guerra to tie the game at 2-2. It was the 5-foot-10, 190-pound infielder's seventh homer in 123 at-bats.

Barreto nearly had another RBI in the 10th after the Sounds grabbed the lead for good on Anthony Garcia's RBI single. The 22-year-old ripped a single to left against hard-throwing righty Connor Sadzeck, but Garcia was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Acquired from the Blue Jays in the Josh Donaldson deal in November 2014, he has racked up four hits in a game 10 times in his career, most recently last Aug. 25, also against Round Rock.

Barreto has hit .474 (27-for-57) with four homers, two triples, three doubles, 12 RBIs, 12 runs and five stolen bases in 13 career games against Round Rock.

The offense helped make a winner of big league veteran Dean Kiekhefer (2-0), who pitched two innings of scoreless relief. Sadzeck (2-2) took the loss after being tagged for an unearned run on two hits in one frame. Tim Lincecum gave up one hit in one ninning for the Express.

Nashville's Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 42 games by singling to lead off the game. The first baseman's run is the longest by a Sounds player in the Pacific Coast League era and the longest active streak on the circuit. Since April 14, he has reached safely in every game he has played in.