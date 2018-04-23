Barreto breaks out of Triple-A slump

The third-ranked Athletics prospect went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the Triple-A Sounds' 4-1 loss to the Storm Chasers on Sunday.

After a tumultuous stretch of games, Franklin Barreto is seemingly settling back in with Nashville.

Video: A's Barreto scored Nashville's only run off solo shot

Barreto led off the seventh inning with a long ball to left field off Storm Chasers starter Clay Buchholz. It was the 22-year-old's second homer of the season. He also singled to left in the fourth and the ninth.

Barreto was sent back to the Pacific Coast League last Monday to make room for Chad Pinder on the A's 25-man roster. The middle infielder didn't see much action while up in the Majors, accruing only one at-bat over nine games.

The 22-year-old went 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts in the first three games of his return.

Gameday box score

The Venezuela native is seeking to return to his form in 2017, when Barreto compiled a slash line of .290/.339/.456 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs with 111 games.

The right-handed hitter batted .197/.250/.352 in 25 games with the A's last season after earning a brief callup midseason and when rosters expanded in September.