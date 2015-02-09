Alonso flashes grand power for 51s

The Mets' second-ranked prospect slugged his first three Pacific Coast League homers, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-best seven runs to power Las Vegas to a thrilling 14-12 win over Reno at Cashman Field.

Peter Alonso didn't like seeing a goose egg for his home run total at Triple-A. So, on Saturday, he took care of that -- and then some.

After swatting a first-pitch offering from Reno starter and D-backs No. 22 prospect Alex Young over the fence in left-center in the third inning, Alonso deposited a ball into the right-center field bleachers with the bases loaded in the sixth. It was his first grand slam of the season and fourth of his career.

He muscled another one out in the eighth to complete the 51s' first hat trick since Travis Taijeron recorded one on Aug. 21, 2015.

The University of Florida product is a prolific slugger with 18 in 72 games between Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas this season. But he doesn't usually hit them in bunches, with Saturday only the fourth multi-homer game of his career

The 2016 second-round pick earned a callup to Triple-A after hitting .314/.440/.573 in 65 Eastern League games. He's carried the momentum after a sweltering conclusion to last season in which he put up a .327/.407/.599 line with 13 homers after the Florida State League All-Star break.

Alonso's slam cut the 51s' deficit to 10-9. Colton Plaia's two-run blast tilted the lead in Las Vegas' favor, 12-11, and Alonso tacked on two insurance runs with his third of the night.

D-backs No. 19 prospect Kevin Cron was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Kristopher Negron collectd two hits and drove in three runs for the Aces.