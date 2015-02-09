Senzel leaves yard twice for Louisville

Senzel's two roundtrippers accounted for all of the Bats' scoring in Thursday night's 13-3 loss to Durham at Louisville Slugger Field.

Throughout his tenure as a professional, Nick Senzel had the profile of a prototypical No. 3 batter with too much power to hit at the top of the order. Less than two weeks after a move to the leadoff spot for Triple-A Louisville, Cincinnati's top prospect is showing that home runs help the on-base percentage too.

The four-baggers marked the fifth and sixth long balls of the season for the 22-year-old. It was Senzel's first multi-homer game of 2018 and the third in his three-year professional career. He accomplished the feat twice in a four-game span for Double-A Pensacola last August.

MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect debuted as Lousville's leadoff batter with his first four-hit game in the International League against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 9. He's stuck in the No. 1 spot in 11 games since and has raised his average 54 points to .310 while recording a hit in each contest.

Over that time, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 Draft is 22-for-50 (.440) with three homers, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored

After flying out to center field in his first at-bat Thursday night, the Atlanta native got the better of Durham right-hander Forrest Snow with a third-inning solo shot. Senzel lifted a 3-2 pitch over the center-field fence, but it only cut the Bulls' lead to 11-1.

The University of Tennessee product went back up the middle again in the sixth against Snow, lining out to center fielder Jeremy Hazelbaker. With a runner on and two outs in the eighth, Senzel caught hold of a 1-2 offering by Jaime Schultz and yanked it over the fence in left to complete his night.

Drafted as a third baseman before bouncing around the infield over the past year, Senzel seems to have found a home at second base. He played in his 28th game of the season at second Thursday, twice as many as he's played at the hot corner.

Rays No. 14 prospect Brandon Lowe lifted a solo shot to right-center in the third inning for his first Triple-A homer.

Snow (4-4) yielded a run on five hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings. Hazelbaker fell a triple shy of the cycle with three RBIs and three runs scored while recently acquired Ji-Man Choi homered twice and singled to drive in five runs.