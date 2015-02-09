Senzel passes latest test in Bats' romp

MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect doubled in his first four-hit game in the International League as the Bats rolled past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-4, on Saturday night at PNC Field. Senzel also drove in a run and scored twice while raising his batting average to .276 in his first professional game hitting in the No. 1 hole.

While the Reds continue to experiment with top prospect Nick Senzel at different defensive positions, their latest idea of slotting him at the top of Triple-A Louisville's lineup is already yielding great results.

It was his fifth career four-hit performance and first since July 28, when he fell a double shy of the cycle for Double-A Pensacola.

Senzel's rise to the top of the order after playing most of his games in the No. 3 spot can be illustrated by his impressive numbers as an innings-starter. The Atlanta native had 41 hits in 117 leadoff at-bats before this season, good for a .350 average. He got hits in exactly half of his 40 leadoff at-bats for Class A Dayton in 2016 but was only 5-for-25 in that same situation this year.

The 22-year-old spent most of May on the disabled list while battling vertigo, the second time in less than a year that dizzy spells forced him out of the lineup. He returned on May 29 and, including his 4-for-6 effort against the RailRiders, is 12-for-42 (.286) over 11 games since.

Senzel was batting .271 with an .810 OPS, eight extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his first 22 games before getting shut down. On April 28 against Toledo, he landed awkwardly on his left arm while trying to make a diving catch and was forced to miss the next game but later showed no ill effects from the injury.

The 2016 first-round pick started Saturday's game by smacking Josh Rogers' 0-2 pitch into center field for a base hit, stole second and scored on Gabriel Guerrero's single. He singled on the ground again in the second, but third baseman Brandon Drury kept it in the infield.

Senzel jumped on the first pitch from the RailRiders' left-hander in the fourth, lacing a single through the left side. He was retired for the first time in the fifth, going down swinging against Raynel Espinal, and made hard contact in the seventh that resulted in a flyout to left. With a runner in scoring position in the ninth, the University of Tennessee product drilled a liner to right for an RBI double, later scoring on Dilson Herrera's knock.