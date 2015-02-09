Phils' Haseley elevated to Double-A Reading

On Tuesday, Philadelphia's third-ranked prospect was elevated to Double-A Reading after 79 games with Class A Advanced Clearwater. Haseley batted .300/.343/.415 with five homers, five triples, 13 doubles, 54 runs scored, 38 RBIs and seven stolen bases during his first full season in the Minors. The move marked Haseley's fourth Minor League promotion.

Much like his turns in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast and Class A Short Season New York-Penn Leagues last year, Adam Haseley was in the Class A Advanced Florida State League for an appropriate time, not a long time.

Last summer, MLB.com's 79th-ranked prospect lasted only three games in the Gulf Coast League after being drafted No. 8 overall, collecting hits in seven of his first 12 professional at-bats. The University of Virginia product spent the bulk of the summer with Williamsport following a June 30 promotion, compiling a .270/.350/.380 slash line in 37 games.

The 22-year-old took another step forward on Aug. 14, closing out the 2017 campaign with Class A Lakewood by batting .258 with 15 runs scored in just 18 games.

Haseley's time in the Florida State League was highlighted by a first four-hit performance and a personal-best five RBIs on May 22 against St. Lucie. That effort came during the heart of a stretch in which he hit safely in 27 of 28 games from May 10 to June 11, going 41-for-116 (.353) at the plate over that span.

The native of Orlando, Florida, has eight homers in 137 professional games, but he was a terrific run producer for the Threshers. Haseley went 26-for-80 (.325) with 34 RBIs with runners in scoring position, including a 5-for-7 (.714) mark with the bases loaded.

A left-handed swinger, Haseley hit southpaws at a .322 clip while compiling a .288 average in 100 more at-bats against righties. He will join a Reading outfield that features Philadelphia's No. 14 prospect Cornelius Randolph, (.217/.309/.270 with 11 doubles in 77 games). First baseman Zach Green has 17 long balls to pace the Fightin Phils' power attack that tops the Eastern League with 92 homers.