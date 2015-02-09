Haseley hits new heights in Threshers sweep

As Tuesday night got later, Haseley got better. After delivering a two-RBI single in the opener, he belted a three-run homer to finish off a four-hit, five-RBI performance in the nightcap as Class A Advanced Clearwater topped St. Lucie, 11-1, to sweep their doubleheader.

"I feel like I see the ball better at night," Philadelphia's No. 3 prospect said. "I was just kind of in one of those days, one of those zones where you're seeing the ball well, getting in good counts and getting a good pitch."

"It's just one of those games," baseball's No. 88 overall prospect said. "I think guys that have experiences like this will kind of tell you the same, you're not really thinking. You're just trying to put things on automatic. I think it happens more often than not, guys just go out there and don't think and it puts together that kind of experience."

Haseley entered the twinbill without more than two hits in a single game all season. In the first game, last year's eighth overall selection in the First-Year Player Draft drove in two runs with a single to center field in the opening 6-1 victory.

Then the barrage started. Haseley started with a double to left field in the first inning and added a two-RBI single to center in the third. The University of Virginia product singled to right leading off the fifth before belting his third homer of the season to right in the seventh.

"Two of them were on fastballs and two were on off-speed, so it wasn't really something like I just got four of the same pitch," he said. "One was with two strikes, one was early in the count. It wasn't really anything specific as much as the count dictates what was going to be thrown."

The five runs driven in also marked a career high for Haseley.

"We had a couple days off, so the body felt pretty fresh," he said. "Honestly, the first game was pretty normal. [No. 3 Mets prospect Justin Dunn] had some pretty good stuff, so I felt like we were battling there for about half the game. Just the whole day, I think guys were getting on with good at-bats. That first one, I think, was just one swing with guys on base."

Coming into Tuesday, Clearwater's left fielder was batting .259/.286/.352 and he left with a .275/.299/.386 slash line and 27 RBIs for the season.

"The consistency, that kind of confidence in being consistent with the daily routine, the tee work and going into [batting practice], I'm just trying to keep everything as same and simple as can be," Haseley said. "Sometimes you put together a stretch, and other times, you're hitting the ball well and they're just not falling. I'm just trying to keep it the same."

Philadelphia's 2016 first overall pick Mickey Moniak, the team's No. 4 prospect, drove in three runs over the two games for the Threshers.

"I was pretty shocked when his birthday rolled around earlier this month," Haseley said of Moniak, who turned 20 on May 13. "He's young. He's putting together a good routine day in and day out, and I think he's swinging the bat well. He had a good night tonight. He's been having this stretch he's on right now where he's putting together good at-bats and hitting the ball well. It's cool to see a guy who's that young and performing the way he is."