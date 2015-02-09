Swaggerty collects career-high four hits

The Pirates' No. 3 prospect -- nearly three weeks removed from in the Florida State League's midsummer classic -- collected a career-high four hits to extend hit hitting streak to eigth games and help Class A Advanced Bradenton to a 5-3 win over Florida on Friday at LECOM Park. Swaggerty now batting .333 in 16 games since the All-Star break.

Maybe all Travis Swaggerty needed to get going during his first full professional season was the excitement of an All-Star Game.

Gameday box score

All of the 21-year-old's knocks on Friday were singles. He came around to score in the third inning when fourth-ranked Bucs prospect Oneil Cruz homered off rehabbing Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Swaggerty started the year strongly, batting .272 with 16 strikeouts in 81 April at-bats. But he cooled off as May unfolded, logging one multi-hit game between May 18 and the mid-June break. That month, he compiled a .172/.252/.237 slash line with 34 punchouts.

MLB.com's No. 64 overall prospect has looked more like the first-round pick that he is since then. Swaggerty is batting .485 during his hit streak and has fanned once in his last four games.

2019 MiLB include

His production helped support Marauders starter Brad Case (2-1). The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth and ended up yielding the lone single and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless frames.

The Fire Frogs drew three bases-loaded walks against right-hander Logan Stoelke in the seventh, but righty Samuel Reyes tossed 2 1/3 hitless innings to earn his second save.

Gausman (0-1) was making his first Minor League appearance while working back from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.