Quartet of Bees make history in Burlington

But Angels No. 10 prospect Jose Soriano, Parker Joe Robinson, 17th-ranked Hector Yan and Chad Sykes combined to throw a 10-inning no-hitter as the Bees walked off for the third straight game in a 1-0 win over the Snappers.

Jonathan Van Eaton had watched similar scenes unfold a few times this season. The Class A Burlington pitching coach wasn't about to get ahead of himself until the game was officially over.

Danny Duffy and Juan Abreu tossed the last no-no for the Bees against Peoria on Aug. 7, 2008.

"We've taken three [no-hitters] into the ninth this year and couldn't close it out," Van Eaton said. "I wasn't taking anything for granted until that last out was made. Or in our case, the last hit. After that it was pandemonium, which isn't a word that's used very much."

Despite walking five, Soriano spearheaded the Bees' efforts on the mound by fanning four in 3 2/3 innings to start the evening. Robinson retired all four batters he faced before giving way to Yan, who struck out two and walked one in three innings. Sykes (1-1) closed things out by fanning a pair and walking one over the final two frames.

The 28-year-old pitching coach was pleased with all his hurlers, who he felt handled a tough lineup with aplomb.

"Soriano really has learned how to use his arsenal," Van Eaton said. "He's gotten into a good rhythm repeating his delivery and is using the right pitches in the right count. When he's able to work ahead, it's a different ballgame. Not many hitters in this league will touch him if that's the case. [The five walks] is a credit to Beloit. They're a patient offense and they made him work for it."

Beloit moved designated runner Skyler Weber to third base with one out in the top of the 10th, but the 23-year-old induced a pair of groundouts to give his team a chance at history.

Nonie Williams lined a two-out single up the middle that brought home Livan Soto with the winning run to complete the first extra-inning no-hitter in the Midwest League in more than 14 years. Sean Gallagher, Walt Nolen and Joe Hunton helped Peoria edge Cedar Rapids, 3-2, on April 20, 2005.

Van Eaton took special pains to ensure the man behind the plate -- Keinner Pina -- got all due credit for calling the historic night.

"I handed the game ball to him," he said. "He did an outstanding job tonight and I told him that after the game. This is the second year I've been with Keinner and he's made such great strides. It all starts with him and the way he handles the pitchers. He knows what their strengths and weaknesses are and works hard at learning the hitters' tendencies. He deserved this tonight."

Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre matched the Bees on the mound with five hitless innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out two before leaving after throwing 28 of 47 pitches for strikes. Richard Guasch (0-3) was saddled with the loss after yielding three hits while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings.

"You have need to credit Beloit's pitching," Van Eaton said. "It was back and forth the entire game. Who was going to get that first hit? Who would score? The innings were quick and the pitchers didn't have time to really think about what was going on. Everyone was rolling along and our guys kept filling up the zone. Thankfully, it worked out."

Pina notched the game's first hit on a leadoff single in the sixth and took second on a fielding error by second baseman Nick Ward. But the catcher was picked off at second by Guasch in front of a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play.