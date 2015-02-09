Casteel makes history for Mississippi

The veteran first baseman recorded the first three-homer game in team history, collecting four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored in Double-A Mississippi's 14-13 loss to Pensacola on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. All three of his roundtrippers were hit to left-center field.

Braves' Casteel notches first career three-homer day

The Braves scored four runs in the first inning off Twins No. 19 prospect Jorge Alcala, capped by Casteel's two-run shot on a hanging 2-2 breaking ball. In the third, the 28-year-old doubled to right on another 2-2 offering. The third time was not the charm for Alcala, whose 3-1 fastball to Casteel just cleared the fence for a solo blast in the fourth.

Reliever Jeff Ames fared no better against Casteel, who golfed an 0-1 breaking pitch over the wall to complete the Braves' first three-homer performance since the team joined the Southern League in 2005. Selected by the Rockies in the 17th round of the 2010 Draft, he raised his average 21 points to .298 and has 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 64 games.

It was Casteel's fifth career multi-homer effort and second in 11 games -- he went deep twice on June 23 against Biloxi. The five RBIs tied the career high he established on Aug. 29, 2010 for the Rookie Advanced Casper.

The Tennessee native spent last season with Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League and batted .321 with 16 homers and 70 RBIs in 104 games. His last season of affiliated ball was 2017 with Double-A Arkansas, where he hit .272 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs in 100 games in the Mariners organization.

The Braves and Blue Wahoos combined for a league-record 20 extra-base hits, eclipsing the mark of 19 set by Charlotte and Asheville on April 24, 1971 and matched by Greenville and Birmingham on July 30, 1986. Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored for Mississippi, whose 13 extra-base hits tied the Southern League standard.

For Pensacola, Twins No. 28 prospect Travis Blankenhorn tied his career high with four hits, including a two-run homer in the second. After the Blue Wahoos scored seven runs in the seventh, Blankenhorn singled off reliever Connor Johnstone in the eighth, stole second and scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Ben Rortvedt.