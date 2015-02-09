Heliot Ramos homered Friday in his second Cactus League appearance of the spring, but the third-ranked Giants prospect might not get a chance to build on that performance before the end of camp.Ramos suffered a mild left oblique strain while making a throw from the outfield later in that game.

Ramos suffered a mild left oblique strain while making a throw from the outfield later in that game. MLB.com's No. 65 overall prospect will be re-evaluated following treatment this week, with a three-week timeline for return expected after that.

Ramos' contributions were a big part of Friday's Giants' 9-6 win over the Rockies. Before his two-run homer to left-center field in the sixth inning, the 20-year-old knocked an RBI single to center that knotted the game in the fourth. He went hitless in two at-bats in his only other game this spring.

Ramos spent the bulk of 2019 with Class A Advanced San Jose, where he batted .306/.385/.500 with 13 homers and 18 doubles in 77 games. He missed a month early in the campaign with a sprained ligament in his left knee, but made it back in time to appear in his second straight Futures Game.

The 2017 first-round pick moved up to Double-A Richmond in August, posting a .242/.321/.421 slash line to close the year before putting up .185/.250./262 marks in 65 Arizona Fall League at-bats.

Joe Bloss is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @jtbloss.