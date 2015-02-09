Scorching Lux homers twice for Dodgers

MLB.com's No. 31 overall prospect continued an incredible start to his Pacific Coast League stint, belting two homers to extend his hitting streak 14 games -- every one he's played at the level -- and matching a career high with five RBIs as Oklahoma City fell to Iowa, 7-5, on Wednesday at Principal Park.

It was suggested recently that someday, Gavin Lux won't record a hit in a Triple-A game. That's just baseball after all, isn't it?

Coming off a four-hit performance in Tuesday's rout of the Cubs, Lux started quickly one night later. After walking to lead off the game, the second-ranked Dodgers prospect swatted a three-run homer to center field to open the scording in the second. In the fourth, he struck again, hammering his second blast of the night to right with a runner on and one out.

It was the shortstop's third multi-homer game of the season and first since June 12 with Double-A Tulsa, and it gave him long balls in four straight games. The five RBIs equaled his output on a 3-for-5 night last April 28 with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga.

Lux's start with Oklahoma City has been unparalleled. According to Dodgers broadcaster Alex Freedman, the 21-year-old's .500/.550/.926 slash line and 1.476 OPS since moving up to Triple-A on June 27 were the top numbers among any player in the Major Leagues or domestic Minor Leagues over that span. Lux went 2-for-4 on Wednesday to put those numbers at .500/.554/1.000.

"It's special to watch," Oklahoma City catcher and Dodgers No. 4 prospect Will Smith said Tuesday. "There's hot and then there's what Gavin Lux is right now. He's putting together good at-bats. He's swinging at the right pitches. He's not overmatched at all by some older guys that he's faced and he's just not missing pitches he should hit.

"It's been fun to watch him."

Lux's early run production gave Oklahoma City a 5-1 lead it held until the eighth. Third-ranked Dodgers prospect Dustin May was solid in his third Pacific Coast League start, allowing one run while scattering six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one. No. 12 prospect Edwin Rios chipped in a pair of singles.

Iowa rallied from a 5-1 deficit, scoring six times in the eighth in a rally highlighted by Donnie Dewees' two-run triple.

Cubs No. 4 prospect Adbert Alzolay gave up five runs on six hits and five walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six.