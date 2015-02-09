Cards' Reyes joins Palm Beach for '18 debut

No. 18 overall prospect Alex Reyes will begin his rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Palm Beach and will make his 2018 debut with the Cardinals on Wednesday against Jupiter, the Cardinals affiliate announced.

Reyes hasn't pitched for a Minor or Major League team since Sept. 29, 2016 with the big club in St. Louis. The 23-year-old right-hander was expected to be a big piece of the Cardinals rotation last season but underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2017, knocking him out for the entire campaign and the first month of 2018. He had been very impressive in his first Major League action in 2016, posting a 1.57 ERA while striking out 52 and walking 23 over 46 innings split between starting and relief roles.

The Cardinals' top prospect had been rehabbing at extended spring training and threw three innings last Friday, according to SiriusXM's Craig Mish. Known for his velocity before the injury, Reyes seemed to have plenty of gas in that outing, with Mish noting the right-hander was around 95-98 mph on the radar gun. He's also been praised for his plus curveball and above-average changeup.

It remains unknown whether Reyes, who was added to the 60-day disabled list in March, will eventually make his way to the Majors as a reliever or a starter, albeit one with a hard innings limit in his first healthy season since the procedure. With his start Wednesday, the Cards will at least initially take a starting role, but that approach could change later in his rehab. St. Louis still hasn't found a consistent rotation spot for No. 2 prospect Jack Flaherty, who has a 2.27 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings at Triple-A Memphis and fanned a career-high 13 batters Wednesday afternoon..