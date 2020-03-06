Rangers' Huff ends stint at big league camp
Sam Huff began March with a colossal home run. The rest will fly much further under the radar.The Rangers on Friday assigned MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect and 11 others to Minor League camp.
Huff went1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his second spring in the Cactus League, his lone hit being a solo homer against the Dodgers on Sunday that nearly cleared the batter's eye at Camelback Ranch.
That same power propelled Huff, Texas' No. 2 prospect, to 28 homers in 2019. His previous career high was 18. The 2016 seventh-round pick crushed 15 dingers in 30 games for Class A Hickory, where he posted a 1.165 OPS. He moved up to Class A Advanced Down East in early May and compiled a .262/.326/.425 slash line in 367 at-bats over the rest of the season.
Huff, 22, earned MVP honors at the All-Star Futures Game after hitting a game-tying, two-run homer off 10th-ranked Rockies prospect
Texas has 56 players in Major League camp.
