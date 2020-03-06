Sam Huff began March with a colossal home run. The rest will fly much further under the radar.The Rangers on Friday assigned MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect and 11 others to Minor League camp.

Right-hander Ariel Jurado was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Eighth-ranked Rangers prospect Anderson Tejeda , No. 24 Tyler Phillips and right-hander Kyle Cody were optioned to Double-A Frisco. Left-hander Kyle Bird and right-handers Jason Bahr , Tim Dillard , Ian Gibaut , Taylor Guerrieri , Wei-Chieh Huang and Arturo Reyes were assigned to Minor League camp.

Huff went1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his second spring in the Cactus League, his lone hit being a solo homer against the Dodgers on Sunday that nearly cleared the batter's eye at Camelback Ranch.

We're told this ball just landed. pic.twitter.com/NDILKStUjy — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 2, 2020

That same power propelled Huff, Texas' No. 2 prospect, to 28 homers in 2019. His previous career high was 18. The 2016 seventh-round pick crushed 15 dingers in 30 games for Class A Hickory, where he posted a 1.165 OPS. He moved up to Class A Advanced Down East in early May and compiled a .262/.326/.425 slash line in 367 at-bats over the rest of the season.

Huff, 22, earned MVP honors at the All-Star Futures Game after hitting a game-tying, two-run homer off 10th-ranked Rockies prospect Ben Bowden . He played first base in the showcase and started three times at that position last year but should stick behind the plate as he develops. Huff moves well for a 6-foot-4 catcher and grades well in the Rangers' framing metrics, according to MLB Pipeline. He threw out 30 of 63 (47.6 percent) would-be basestealers last year.

Texas has 56 players in Major League camp.

