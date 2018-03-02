The Show Before the Show: Episode 149
Rays farm director Lukevics talks Honeywell surgery, prospect depth
By MiLB.com Staff | March 2, 2018 12:45 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Three Strikes (3:20)
- Spring Training games have officially begun! That means Tyler and Sam have real prospect performances to discuss, including those of two sluggers taking the Grapefruit League by storm.
- The return of baseball also means the return of baseball injuries. Last week we learned that top Rays prospect Brent Honeywell required Tommy John surgery that will knock him out for all of 2018. The guys talk about what that means for both the hurler and the organization.
- The White Sox also lost 2017 first-rounder Jake Burger for the season to a ruptured Achilles' tendon. The co-hosts dive into what the third baseman could have accomplished in his first full season.
Mitch Lukevics interview (21:10)
- The Rays' director of Minor League operations calls in to talk about Honeywell's prognosis, the depth of Tampa Bay's farm system and his own memories of being a Minor Leaguer 40 years ago.
Farm-system rankings talk (43:18)
- MiLB.com began its rollout of farm-system rankings this week by focusing on the position-player talent in each organization. Tyler and Sam break down the top 10 systems.
Wrapping up (57:40)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.