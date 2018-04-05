The Show Before the Show: Episode 154
Reds' Senzel talks versatility; MiLB writers give 2018 predictions
By MiLB.com Staff | April 4, 2018 1:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app and Google Play. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Season preview (2:35)
MiLB.com's Kelsie Heneghan and Josh Jackson join Tyler and Sam this week for a special Opening Day Megacast version of the podcast. Instead of the usual Three Strikes, the quartet preview the 2018 season by predicting prospects and teams to fit the following categories:
- Most interesting lineup
- Most interesting rotation
- Most interesting team
- Biggest breakout prospect
- American/National League Rookie of the Year
- Joe Bauman Home Run Award winner
- No. 1 overall prospect on Opening Day 2019
Nick Senzel interview (56:10)
- MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect calls into the podcast from his assignment to Triple-A Louisville to discuss his movement around the infield, how close he feels to the Majors, his favorite Joey Votto stories and how skills translate both at the plate and on the dirt.
Ben's Biz Banter (1:15:45)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks to Sam about the plans for his final two road trips of 2018 and also provides some promotion-based predictions for the 2018 season to come.
Wrapping up (1:35:20)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More