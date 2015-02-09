The Show Before the Show: Episode 166
Erie manager Graham discusses loaded roster in Tigers system
By MiLB.com Staff | June 28, 2018 2:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (4:43)
- This is the last podcast in June, so Tyler and Sam offer their picks for the Minor League Players of the Month.
- The Tigers officially inked top overall pick and right-handed pitching prospect Casey Mize with a $7.5 million signing bonus this week. With the Auburn product now in the system, the co-hosts break down how they believe Detroit should handle him in his first summer as a pro.
- While the podcast is usually devoted to baseball and baseball alone, there is another major sports event going on right now: the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The guys end Three Strikes on a fun note with a quick talk on which top prospect they believe would make a good soccer player.
Andrew Graham interview (24:44)
- Double-A Erie has a loaded roster with five of the Tigers' top 10 prospects currently suiting up for the SeaWolves. Manager Andrew Graham calls into the show to give his view on players like Alex Faedo, Beau Burrows, Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron. Graham also discusses his progression as a manager and his experience coming from his homeland in Australia.
Ben's Biz Banter (47:51)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses Fresno's Coming to America promotion, ballpark news out of Potomac and the passing of New York-Penn League historian Charlie Wride.
Wrapping up (1:01:20)
