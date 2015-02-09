The Show Before the Show: Episode 172
Ben, Sam, Kelsie visit the Brooklyn Jefes in Coney Island
By MiLB.com Staff | August 10, 2018 2:20 PM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Introduction
- This week's episode is a little different. Ben headed to Coney Island to visit the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday, and the latest podcast is all about that trip. Sam and MiLB.com's Kelsie Heneghan joined Ben at MCU Park on a night where the Cyclones became the Jefes as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.
Brooklyn front-office interview (1:55)
- To get into the swing of things on Brooklyn's first Jefes night, Sam and Ben caught up with marketing manager Alyssa Morel and account executive Rafael Guerrero to talk about how the identity came to be and how it's worked in the Hispanic communities across the borough.
Manny Rodriguez interview (13:45)
- Before the game began, Ben got the chance to talk to Cyclones infielder Manny Rodriguez, who is a Brooklyn native and has been the public face of the Jefes campaign this season.
Carlos Cortes interview (17:51)
- Also before the game, Sam interviewed Mets 2018 third-round pick Carlos Cortes about his introduction to the Mets fanbase in Coney Island, how he handles Brooklyn's many promotions as a player and how he became an ambidextrous player who throws with his right hand in the infield and left hand in the outfield.
Recapping the trip (27:52)
- Finally, Ben and Sam are joined by Kelsie to wrap up their MCU Park experience. Ben talks about how the Cyclones stand out among Class A Short Season clubs, and Kelsie provides her reviews of the New York-centric food at the ballpark.
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.