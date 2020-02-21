Mariners right-handed pitcher Kyle Hill , Mets outfielder Ryan Shinn and Reds catcher Edward Guzman have been suspended 50 games each for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Major League Baseball announced Friday. All three suspensions are without pay and will begin at the start of the 2020 season.

Hill and Guzman were both punished after testing positive for the banned stimulant Amphetamine while Shinn received his ban for a positive test for Ritalnic acid.

Hill was Seattle's 10th-round pick out of Baylor last year. The 22-year-old appeared in 14 games for Class A West Virginia (all in relief) and finished with a 6.05 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 21 strikeouts and seven walks over 19 1/3 frames. He was technically listed on the Class A Advanced Modesto roster at the time of his suspension.

Shinn was a 34th-round selection by the Mets last June out of the University of Kentucky. The 23-year-old outfielder hit .242/.385/.356 with three homers and six stolen bases over 46 games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League after signing on June 9. His 123 wRC+ placed 20th among GCL qualifiers last season.

Guzman was a 32nd-round pick by the Reds in 2018 out of Puerto Rico. He played in the Rookie-level Arizona League in each of the past two seasons, hitting .178/.303/.22 with no homers, one triple and two doubles in 31 games total. After catching exclusively in 2018, he split his time between playing behind the plate and at first base last season.

Testing positive for banned stimulants, like Amphetamine and Ritalnic acid, carry 50-game suspensions for first violations. Second positive tests bring 100-game bans, and third positive tests result in permanent suspension from Minor and Major League Baseball.

Following Friday's violations, five Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related offenses in 2020.