Clippers' Mejia exits after being hit by pitch

The top Indians prospect was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday afternoon's game with Columbus and sustained a right forearm contusion, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reported. He's listed as day-to-day.

Francisco Mejia was the highest-ranked prospect named to the International League roster for Wednesday's Triple-A All-Star Game at his home ballpark. Now his availability is in jeopardy.

Video: Columbus' Mejia is hit by pitch

In the lineup for his 21st consecutive game over the last 20 days, Mejia came up with two outs and nobody on in the top of the first inning when he was plunked by Indianapolis starter and Pirates No. 30 prospect J.T. Brubaker. MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect stayed in the game until the bottom of the second, when he was lifted for a defensive replacement.

Gameday box score

Through 75 games in his first Triple-A season, Mejia is batting .279/.330/.431 with seven homers and 42 RBIs. While he's MLB.com's top-ranked catching prospect, he has seen increased time in the outfield, playing 27 games there, including Sunday when he started in right. The 22-year-old has been behind the plate in 40 games.

Mejia started slowly in his first International League campaign but tore through June. Through the end of May, the native of the Dominican Republic was hitting .189/.258/.293 with three homers and 17 RBIs. In 24 contests last month, he batted .455/.476/.717 with four homers and 23 RBIs.

MiLB include

"He has a natural ability to hit. He has great hand-eye coordination," Columbus hitting coach Johnny Narron told MiLB.com last week. "Once we get him on time, he does the rest. He's done a great job over the last month being on time, being able to get that good pitch recognition and being able to get his 'A swing' off."

Despite scoring two runs in the ninth, the Clippers fell, 5-4, in their final game before the All-Star break. Columbus will host the midseason classic on Wednesday at Huntington Park.