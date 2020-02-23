The future of the Angels outfield flashed its potential on Sunday, and it all started with Jo Adell.The No. 6 overall prospect finished Los Angeles' 7-5 win over the Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium with two singles, an RBI and a stolen base. Adell's run-scoring knock came off right-hander Jeff

