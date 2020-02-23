The future of the Angels outfield flashed its potential on Sunday, and it all started with Jo Adell.The No. 6 overall prospect finished Los Angeles' 7-5 win over the Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium with two singles, an RBI and a stolen base. Adell's run-scoring knock came off right-hander Jeff
The No. 6 overall prospect finished Los Angeles' 7-5 win over the Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium with two singles, an RBI and a stolen base. Adell's run-scoring knock came off right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the first inning, plating second-ranked Angels prospect Brandon Marsh, who drew a leadoff walk.
It was a strong start to Spring Training for the 20-year-old Adell, who used an even stronger 2019 to put himself on the brink of the Majors. After suffering leg injuries in Cactus League play, he spent most of the year at Double-A Mobile, batting .306/.390/.553 in 34 games. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1 and put up a .674 OPS in his first stint at the Minor Leagues' highest level.
Angels No. 5 prospectJahmai Jones doubled and scored in the second inning, while 22nd-ranked Michael Hermosillo singled home Matt Thaiss in the fifth.
Third-ranked Rockies prospect Colton Welker went 1-for-2 with a single, walk and run scored. Box score
Dodgers 4, Cubs 2
No. 2 overall prospect Gavin Lux notched a hit and scored run, while 12th-ranked Dodgers prospect DJ Peters laced a two-run double. Dodgers No. 9 prospect Mitchell White notched the win after fanning one in a hitless fifth and Jordan Sheffield (No. 27) allowed a run on a hit with two punchouts in one inning out of the bullpen. Cubs No. 22 prospect Oscar De La Cruz worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth, fanning two. Box score
Rangers 7, Mariners 5
Sixth-ranked Rangers prospect Joe Palumbo got the start and tossed a pair of hitless frames, walking two and striking out two. No. 5 Leody Taveras and No. 11 Anderson Tejeda both scored a run for Texas. Top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic came off the bench and scored twice over the final three innings. MLB.com's No. 11 overall prospect was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance and came home on an error, then led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to left field and scored ahead of Joseph Odom's two-run dinger. M's No. 21 prospect Taylor Guilbeau fanned one in a 1-2-3 ninth. Box score
Tigers 8, Pirates 5
Derek Hill, Detroit's No. 29 prospect, went 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of runs scored in a split-squad win. Ninth-ranked Alex Faedo tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and yielding two hits. Pirates No. 3 prospectOneil Cruz doubled on a 1-for-2 afternoon, driving in one run and scoring another. Box score
Cardinals 3, Mets 3 (tie)
Shortstop Edmundo Sosa, St. Louis' No. 15 prospect, went 2-for-2 with his first spring homer and a pair of RBIs as the Cards battled to a tie in Port St. Lucie. Box score
Marlins 5, Nationals 2
A pair of top prospects starred in the Marlins' matinee. Shortstop Jazz Chisholm, MLB.com's No. 66 overall prospect, doubled, walked, drove in a pair of runs, stole a base, scored once and kept his Grapefruit League average at 1.000. Outfielder Monte Harrison, ranked fifth in the Miami system, went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Box score
Orioles 11, Red Sox 5
Fifth-ranked Boston prospectJarren Duran got the start in center field and went 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. No. 4 overall prospect Adley Rutschman went hitless in two trips to the plate for the Orioles. Box score
Rays 9, Yankees 7
Rays No. 12 prospectRandy Arozarena entered as a replacement in right field for Austin Meadows and made the most of his day, going 1-for-1 with a triple, two RBIs and two walks. Yankees No. 5 prospect Clarke Schmidt pitched around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Box score
Blue Jays 5, Twins 5
Twins No. 22 prospect Travis Blankenhorn drove in a pair of runs without recording a hit and 20th-ranked Griffin Jax tossed a perfect eighth inning. Thomas Hatch, the Jays' No. 30 prospect, worked a hitless inning and struck out two. Box score
White Sox 7, Reds 2
No. 40 overall prospect Nick Madrigal knocked in a run with a base hit as Chicago topped Cincinnati. Seventh-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Alexander Basabe singled and scored, Micker Adolfo (No. 10) doubled and scored, while Seby Zavala (No. 24) launched a two-run pinch homer in the seventh inning. Danny Mendick (No. 25) contributed an RBI knock and 18th-ranked Tyler Johnson had two punchouts in a perfect ninth. Reds No. 7 prospect Tyler Stephenson doubled and scored a run, while No. 15 Stuart Fairchild crushed a two-run homer. Vladimir Gutierrez (No. 11) got the start for Cincinnati and gave up a hit while fanning two in scoreless frames. Tejay Antone (No. 28) pitched around a walk in two shutout frames. Box score
Tigers (ss) 5, Braves 1
Matt Manning, Detroit's No. 2 prospect, made his Grapefruit League debut and surrendered an unearned run on one hit over two innings. MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect went 11-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 24 starts for Double-A Erie last year. Braves No. 11 prospectGreyson Jenista singled in two at-bats, but sixth-ranked Bryse Wilson was roughed up for two runs on four hits in the opening frame before working a perfect second. Box score
D-backs 7, A's (ss) 3
James Kaprielian made the most of his first performance in Major League camp since 2017. Oakland's No. 13 prospect struck out two and yielded a single in his lone inning of relief. No. 14 Grant Holmes fanned three and was charged with a run on three hits in two frames. D-backs No. 19 prospectJosh Green and 30th-ranked Kevin Ginkel combined for five strikeouts over three scoreless innings. The duo walked one and surrendered three hits. Box score
Nationals (ss) 2, Astros 1
Nats No. 22 prospectJames Bourque came on in relief and struck out the side in his first Grapefruit League appearance of 2020. Tres Barrera (No. 17) singled and scored the game's opening run in the third inning. Astros pitchers Ralph Garza, Blake Taylor, Andre Scrubb, Ryan Hartman and Ronel Blanco combined to allow one run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over the final 4 2/3 innings. Box score
Padres 7, Brewers 2
No. 57 overall prospect Taylor Trammell took over in center field for San Diego in the fifth inning, then doubled and scored on a base hit in the ninth by Padres No. 16 prospect Edward Olivares. Gabriel Arias (No. 13) singled in his lone at-bat for the Padres and stole second, while 17th-ranked Jake Cronenworth knocked in a run with a groundout in th opening frame. Michel Baez (No. 8) surrendered a solo homer to Ronny Rodríguez, then faced one batter over the minimum in a two-inning stint for San Diego. Box score
Giants 5, Athletics 3
Top prospects bookended San Francisco's first Cactus League win of the season. Abiatal Avelino (No. 29) opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning and sixth-ranked Sean Hjelle earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth. Ninth-ranked A's prospect Luis Barrera collected a game-high three hits, all singles. Box score
Indians 9, Royals 5
Indians No. 21 prospect James Karinchak and second-ranked Royals prospect Brady Singer threw scoreless innings, with Singer punching out Domingo Santana and Franmil Reyes. Yu Chang, Cleveland's No. 11 prospect, went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while 26th-ranked Ernie Clement contributed a single. Royals No. 4 prospect Khalil Lee was 1-for-2 with a single and a stolen base off the bench, while 17th-ranked Kelvin Gutierrez delivered a two-run single, doubled and scored once. Box score