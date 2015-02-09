Jays' Pearson ends spring on impressive note
Due to the emerging national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball decided to suspend Spring Training games at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon and postpone Opening Day.Getting one more opportunity to start, top Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson wrapped up an impressive Grapefruit League campaign by earning
Getting one more opportunity to start, top Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson wrapped up an impressive Grapefruit League campaign by earning the victory in Toronto's 7-5 win over the Pirates in Bradenton. The 23-year-old right-hander yielded his first hit and first run of the spring, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two innings, and saw his ERA rise to 1.29.
Pearson entered the game having thrown five no-hit frames over three previous outings, and after fanning a pair of Bucs on Thursday, notched 11 strikeouts in seven spring innings.
