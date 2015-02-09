Due to the emerging national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball decided to suspend Spring Training games at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon and postpone Opening Day.

Getting one more opportunity to start, top Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson wrapped up an impressive Grapefruit League campaign by earning the victory in Toronto's 7-5 win over the Pirates in Bradenton. The 23-year-old right-hander yielded his first hit and first run of the spring, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two innings, and saw his ERA rise to 1.29.

Pearson entered the game having thrown five no-hit frames over three previous outings, and after fanning a pair of Bucs on Thursday, notched 11 strikeouts in seven spring innings.

Battery-mate Reese McGuire , Toronto's No. 20 prospect, went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Pirates No. 2 prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes struck out in his lone plate appearance.

Braves 5, Tigers 3

Braves No. 4 prospect Kyle Wright got the start in Lakeland and was sharp, allowing one run on two hits while fanning three in five innings. Wright concluded Spring Training with 15 strikeouts over 13 1/3 frames and a 2.03 ERA while holding Grapefruit League hitters to a .152 average. No. 2 prospect Drew Waters went 0-for-3. For the Tigers, No. 6 prospect Willi Castro fanned in his one at-bat, concluding Spring Training with a .320 average. Box score

Phillies 8, Rays 4

No. 11 Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak doubled in two trips to the plate, and Jhailyn Ortiz (No. 18) was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored in the eighth. Tampa Bay's second-ranked prospect Brendan McKay got the start and allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while fanning a pair over 1 1/3 frames. The southpaw (0-1) was charged with his first loss of the spring. Xavier Edwards (No. 4) notched a base hit in his only plate appearance, and Moises Gomez (No. 13) singled and scored in the sixth. Box score

Yankees 6, Nationals 3

Estevan Florial picked up his second RBI double in six at-bats. The Yankees' No. 6 prospect also came around to score. Albert Abreu (No. 11) allowed a run on one hit in the ninth. MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect Carter Kieboom went 0-for-2 for the Nats. Box score

Cardinals 3, Marlins 0

No. 17 overall prospect Dylan Carlson went 0-for-1 but scored on a double by Justin Williams -- the Cardinals' No. 17 prospect. Box score