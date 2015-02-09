Trade roundup: Cards get prospects for Pham

Williams is hitting just .258/.313/.376 with eight homers and four steals in 94 games at Triple-A Durham and will turn 23 on Aug. 20. Hitting from the left side, the 2013 second-rounder has shown the potential to be a solid hitter at other levels and has a .299 batting average over six seasons in the Minor Leagues. Williams was added to the Rays' 40-man roster last offseason and made his Major League debut with one at-bat 10 days before Tuesday's deal. He's played primarily in right field this season and led the International League with 13 outfield assists.

With so much focus on bigger names, the Rays and Cardinals began deadline day with an under-the-radar move Tuesday morning. Tampa Bay acquired outfielder Tommy Pham and international bonus money from St. Louis for No. 14 prospect Justin Williams, No. 25 prospect Genesis Cabrera and Double-A reliever Roel Ramirez.

Major League Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. With many moves expected throughout the day, this is where MiLB.com will round up the group of notable prospects switching teams.

One level below Williams at Double-A Montgomery, Cabrera has posted a 4.12 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 124 strikeouts and 57 walks in 113 2/3 innings this season. His 26.2 percent strikeout rate is the highest he's posted with a full-season affiliate, but so is his 12.0 percent walk rate. The 21-year-old left-hander has two above-average pitches in his fastball and slider, but he'll need to sharpen his control to remain a starter in the St. Louis system.

Ramirez, an eighth-round pick in 2013, has posted a 2.53 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 17 walks in 53 1/3 innings out of the bullpen at Class A Advanced Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery this season. He was used as a starter at times through his first four seasons with Tampa Bay but became a full-time reliever this year. The 23-year-old right-hander has been tougher against Double-A lefties this season (.207 average-against) than righties (.266 average).

The Rays jumped at the opportunity to acquire Pham before he enters arbitration for the next three seasons beginning in 2019. The 30-year-old center fielder broke out in 2017, hitting .306/.411/.520 with 23 homers and 25 steals while being worth 6.1 WAR (per FanGraphs), but has struggled to a .248/.331/.399 line with 14 homers this year. He reportedly became frustrated by fruitless extension talks with the Cardinals this spring, and the development of outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill made him expendable in St. Louis' eyes.

Tigers, Indians swap Martin for prospect Castro

The Indians needed outfield help, and they got it from a division rival. Cleveland picked up center fielder Leonys Martin and pitching prospect Kyle Dowdy from the Tigers for No. 8 prospect Willi Castro.

Castro, a switch-hitting shortstop, has produced a .245/.303/.350 line with five homers, 13 stolen bases and an 87 wRC+ in 97 games for Double-A Akron this season. That's a pretty significant downturn from his 2017 campaign, in which he hit .290/.337/.424 with 11 homers, 19 steals and a 115 WRC+ at Class A Advanced Lynchburg. He was added to Cleveland's 40-man roster after that campaign. He's only 21, however, and has shown above-average speed and the tools necessary to stick at shortstop. It'll be interesting to see how the Tigers handle him with prospects Isaac Paredes and Sergio Alcantara manning the middle infield at Double-A Erie.

Martin joins an AL Central-leading Cleveland side that has seen its center fielders combine for just 0.6 WAR this season. The 30-year-old is hitting .251/.321/.409 with nine homers and seven steals in 78 games but has provided plenty of value defensively, leading to a 2.1 WAR per FanGraphs. His 13.4 UZR/150 ranks second behind only Lorenzo Cain among Major League center fielders. Martin will be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Detroit last December.

Dowdy, a 12th-rounder in 2015, has posted a 4.74 ERA with 92 strikeouts and 32 walks in 95 innings between Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie this season. The 25-year-old right-hander, who began the season as a reliever but recently moved back to a starting role, will provide organizational depth for the Tribe.