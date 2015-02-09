Tulsa evens TL Finals on Downs' trifecta

The sixth-ranked Dodgers prospect smacked three solo homers, reached base six times and scored five runs as Tulsa outslugged Amarillo, 18-9, in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series at Hodgetown. Donovan Casey added two dingers, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs.

Jeter Downs set the tone for the Double-A Drillers with a milestone night..

On the first pitch of the game by Padres No. 28 prospect Jacob Nix, Downs cracked a homer over the wall in left field. The 21-year-old shortstop drew a two-out walk in the third, scoring on a double by Los Angeles' No. 28 prospect Connor Wong.

A throwing error by shortstop Ivan Castillo put Downs on base to begin the third. He advanced to third on Wong's single and a flyout by Cody Thomas before Casey belted a three-run homer off right-hander Blake Rogers.

Downs rounded the bases again in the fifth, crushing the first pitch he saw from Elliot Ashbeck to left for a solo shot. Facing the righty again in the seventh, the Florida native lined a double to left.

He wasn't done yet, planting a 2-0 pitch from 6-foot-5 righty Jordan Guerrero over the left-field wall in the ninth.

After his Aug. 20 promotion to the Texas League, Downs batted .333/.429/.688 with five home runs, two doubles, 14 runs scored, 11 RBIs and a stolen base in 12 games. With Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, the right-handed hitter finished with a .269 average, 19 dingers, four triples, 33 doubles, 78 runs, 75 RBIs and 23 stolen bases over 107 contests.

Wong contributed four hits -- including three doubles -- four runs and two RBIs and four runs while Los Angeles' No. 15 prospect Omar Estevez homered and doubled, driving in three and scoring twice. Cody Thomas added a homer and three RBIs and Chris Parmelee belted a two-run jack in the second. Carlos Rincon hit a solo tater in the sixth as Tulsa tallied a club-record nine long balls.

Left-hander Michael Boyle (1-0) allowed one run on one hit while fanning one over three frames.

Taylor Trammell, MLB.com's No. 27 overall prospect, homered and tripled while driving in three runs and scoring twice for Amarillo.

Game 3 will be played Friday in Tulsa.